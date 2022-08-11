MEGAWIDE Construction Corp. and its sister company PH1 World Developers are working on the development of mid-rise condo buildings in Taytay, Rizal.

“The Ortigas Hills Project will consist of three mid-rise condominium buildings in a 16,470 sq m. property in Ortigas Extension, Brgy. San Isidro, Taytay, Rizal,” PH1, a real estate company and formerly MySpace Properties, Inc., said in an e-mailed statement.

“This is the company’s third offering following its flagship project, The Hive Residences, also located in Taytay, Rizal; and its first high-rise development, MyEnso Lofts, located in Timog Avenue, Quezon City,” it added.

Megawide Chairman and Chief Executive Edgar B. Saavedra said the listed construction company recognizes the location’s potential.

“This is where our own precast facility is located; and since 2012, we have been able to generate additional jobs for residents in support of construction projects,” he noted.

Megawide will utilize its precast technology for the project.

PH1 considers Taytay as an ideal residential location because of its access to the Ortigas business district and proximity to other areas in Rizal.

“We believe in Taytay’s potential as a residential location and with Ortigas Hills, we can guarantee another extraordinary project people can truly enjoy,” PH1 President Gigi Alcantara said.

The project promises “extra space at no extra cost” through its exclusive AddLoft Technology.

“The AddLoft Technology creates a dedicated space in the units which they can use for their lifestyle needs — at no extra cost,” Ms. Alcantara said.

“Whether for home schooling, home office, personal passions or even storage, our AddLoft Technology brings added value to every unit,” she added.

PH1 and Megawide broke ground for the project on Tuesday. — Arjay L. Balinbin