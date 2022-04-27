AIRBUS Helicopters Philippines, Inc. is aiming to capture more than 30% of the country’s helicopter market, as it takes steps to meet growing demand from military and parapublic sectors.

Airbus, which currently holds 30% of the Philippines’ helicopter market, is targeting to expand its market share, Airbus Helicopters Philippines Managing Director Charlie Simpson said during a briefing on Tuesday.

“We intend to grow our market share in the Philippines by demonstrating that we have the right products to meet their needs,” he noted.

“Airbus has been serving operators in the Philippines for over 40 years. Today, there are close to 90 Airbus helicopters flying in the country for a variety of civil, parapublic and military missions.”

Airbus Helicopters Philippines is a joint venture between Airbus Helicopters and Philippine Aerospace Development Corp. (PADC), which is under the Department of National Defense. PADC is the Philippine government’s arm for the development of the aviation industry.

According to Mr. Simpson, Airbus had fulfilled 60% of helicopter orders over the last five years.

“Included in the helicopters are two H145 serving the needs of the Philippine Coast Guard for search and rescue, and maritime safety, while a fleet of H125 has been supporting the Philippine National Police in aerial law enforcement since 2019,” the company said.

Aside from providing helicopters, the company also offers support and services.

Asked if Airbus is considering localized manufacturing of aircraft for the Philippine military, Mr. Simpson said: “We are open to all ideas and discussions… We will investigate to see if it makes sense for us… But today, we are focused on support and services.”

“Moving forward, we see the Philippines’ military and parapublic market stepping up over the next five to 10 years, where future demand will be driven by fleet modernization, renewals, military training, search and rescue, HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service), internal security, and maritime security,” he also said.

At the same time, the company anticipates increased demand in the private and business aviation segments. — Arjay L. Balinbin