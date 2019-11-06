Cops face summary dismissal proceedings

THE National Police Commission has started summary dismissal proceedings against 13 rogue cops accused of recycling illegal drugs from a raid in Pampanga province in 2013.

The cases against the policemen may be completed within 45 days, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement yesterday.

“Pending the resolution of their cases, the respondents will be placed under restrictive custody at Camp Crame,” he said.

Mr. Año said new administrative charges had been filed last week after the discovery of new evidence by a review committee as well as by the Senate panel investigating anomalies involving the police and jail officials.

He said the cops could not argue that they have served the penalties for the 2013 operation. “These are new cases, hence, the suspects cannot contest them,” he said in a mobile-phone message.

The lawmen are facing administrative charges for mishandling confiscated drugs, dishonesty and grave misconduct for giving false testimony at the Senate hearing, among other things.









No administrative charges were filed against former police chief General Oscar D. Albayalde for lack of substantial evidence.

“Albayalde is liable for command responsibility, that is why he was relieved as Pampanga provincial director in 2014,” Mr. Año said. “However, since he already relinquished his post as PNP chief he can no longer be relieved of his position at this time,” he added. — Emmanuel Tupas, Philippine Star