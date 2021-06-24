New VARTECH™ Technology optimizes efficiency, reduces downtime, and improves revenue gain

Caltex Business Solutions just launched VARTECH Solution, its proprietary total solution for varnish control in power generation, oil and gas, manufacturing, and other turbine applications in Asia Pacific countries, including the Philippines. VARTECH Solution is a two-step solution consisting of VARTECH Industrial System Cleaner (ISC) and a new range of GST®Advantage Turbine Oils formulated with VARTECH Technology.

VARTECH ISC helps to clean the varnish that has infiltrated turbine systems while GST Advantage Turbine Oils with VARTECH technology protects turbines from future varnish build-up by inhibiting new varnish formation in the system.

VARTECH ISC: This is Step One of the new holistic solution to control varnish. The advanced chemistry in this product allows operators to solubilize and clean existing varnish out of their equipment system to prepare it for fresh oil. GST Advantage Turbine Oils formulated with VARTECH Technology: This is Step Two where the freshly cleaned system resulting from Step One is subsequently filled with the appropriate GST Advantage Turbine Oil for the operation. GST Advantage Turbine Oils formulated with VARTECH Technology help limit the precursors that can precipitate out of oil leading to varnish formation.

Modern turbine systems such as those used by power generation companies are experiencing an increase in varnish issues which may impact efficiency. The problem arises because these modern turbines operate at higher speeds and temperatures and deposits form on critical components, which subsequently affects the output.

Varnish build-up affects the heat transfer rate between the oil and metal surfaces, causing the system to run hotter and hotter. This not only threatens equipment longevity but it also hits the bottom line.

“In speaking to our customers, we recognized that industrial operators have long been aware of the potential damage from varnish that can inevitably impact their operations. Even the smallest amount of varnish can result in poor system performance and equipment failures on modern turbine systems. Caltex Business Solutions wants to let our customers know that this issue can actually be managed through the benefits of our proprietary VARTECH Solution,” said Dean Gilbert, General Manager for Marketing and Sales Support, Chevron International Fuels, and Lubricants.

“To enhance our overall customer experience, our technical experts at Chevron have developed VARTECH ISC, a proprietary cleaning product that can be directly added to the oil in use during operation, so as to clean the system of varnish and sludge before a scheduled oil change,” added Dean.

VARTECH ISC has been successfully trialed by several customers. Recently, VARTECH ISC helped restore a major customer’s equipment in San Joaquin Valley, California by removing varnish from its turbine oil coolers, thus returning the turbine oil coolers to maximum productivity for an annual revenue gain of over US$350,000[1].

An efficient cleaning process can save time and money and has a direct impact on the bottom line. Unlike other available cleaners in the market, VARTECH ISC does not require shutdowns of the turbines, allowing the operation to remain online and productive.

Triple-action technology

VARTECH ISC utilizes proprietary technology to clean efficiently without creating operational constraints. The solution is added near the end of the life of the in-service oil; and it cleans existing varnish from the equipment while the equipment itself remains online and productive. It delivers results by:

Cutting through hard varnish, removing it as micro-sized varnish particles.

Capturing and stabilizing the micro-sized varnish particles in a protective barrier to enable effective removal of the varnish from the system without re-depositing in the equipment; and

Providing compatibility with the in-service oil for optimal operational flexibility while maintaining system performance during the cleaning cycle to prepare for the change out to fresh oil.

Cleaning without compromise

Once the cleaning process is complete, VARTECH ISC and the used oil are drained and the system is flushed, preparing it for fresh oil. VARTECH ISC can also remain in the system for up to four weeks without causing operational constraints, giving industrial enterprises the flexibility to schedule maintenance activities around other operational priorities and unexpected delays.

Unlike other industry solutions, VARTECH ISC has minimal impact on the performance of new oil. VARTECH ISC’s excellent compatibility cuts down the cleaning process significantly, mitigating complex additional steps such as external filtration, multiple rinse cycles, and compatibility testing with fresh oil. Depending on the extent of varnish in the system, VARTECH ISC can be used for up to 20 percent treat rate without compromising the performance of new oil (arising from any residual oil that is left over).

Availability

VARTECH ISC and GST Advantage Turbine Oils with VARTECH Technologyare available across all major markets in the US, China, Middle East, Africa, and AsiaPacific to support the requirements of industrial customers in power generation, oil and gas, and manufacturing segments. Complementing this is Caltex Business Solutions’ Reliability-based Lubrication (RBL™) Program which offers a suite of tailored services like operational assessments, best practices and oil analysis.

For more information, please contact a local Caltex Business Solutions representative.