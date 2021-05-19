THE PROPOSED amendments to certain provisions of the Constitution could be approved by the House of Representatives by next week, according to Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez.

In a virtual briefing on Wednesday, he said lawmakers are committed to speedy deliberations of Resolution of Both Houses No. 2 in the plenary and “wrap it up by next week.”

The resolution seeks to insert the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law” in what are deemed “restrictive” economic provisions of the Constitution to open more sectors to foreign investments.

“When we go back to normalcy, we would want the business sector to be really up and about and be able to receive foreign investments. When we have more foreign investments then we have more employment to our people and more taxes to our government,” he said.

Mr. Rodriguez also said that even with just nine days left before the Congress’ sine die adjournment, the House will ensure the passage of the third Bayanihan bill, which will provide for a P405.6-billion economic stimulus fund if legislated.

“I am willing to stay on until midnight for the deliberation of this bill. We have to have additional support to our people especially because the pandemic is still ongoing and raging,” he said. — Gillian M. Cortez