CANDIDATES in the 2022 elections may post an unlimited number of ads on social media as long as their accounts are verified, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Unlike on TV and in print where candidates have limited space and airtime, there is no limit on videos that they can post on YouTube or Facebook, Comelec spokesman James B. Jimenez told the ABS-CBN News Channel on Wednesday.

But they must use verified accounts “On social media what we are watching out for is first, verification and second, the expenses,” he said in Filipino. “We will know that at the end of the campaign period.”

He said social media platforms must give the Comelec a summary of all political ads so they can track their election spending.

Facebook has a political ad library with an archive that they can check, he added.

Mr. Jimenez also said candidates don’t need 100,000 subscribers to be verified on YouTube since the Comelec has deal with the streaming platform to allow official candidates with fewer than 100,000 subscribers to be given a verified badge.

The Comelec requires both national and local candidates to have their accounts verified so that they will be accountable to whatever they post. — Jaspearl Emerald G. Tan