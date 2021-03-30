BIR allows filing, payment of tax returns ‘anywhere’

THE BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) is now allowing taxpayers to file their tax returns and make payments “anywhere” in the country, amid the surge in coronavirus infections.

BIR Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay issued Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 41-2021 on Monday, allowing the filing of returns and payment of taxes, whose deadlines fall between March 22 to April 30, “anywhere, even outside the jurisdiction of the Revenue District Office where they are registered.”

For taxpayers not required to use the Electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS) and eBIRForms system, the BIR urged them to file their returns through the eBIR Forms facility and pay taxes through online payment channels.

“This circular is being issued in order to provide relief to taxpayers, in relation to the current surge in COVID-19 cases that is affecting the entire country which has prompted establishments to operate at half their manpower capacity,” the BIR said in the circular.

Taxpayers are previously required to file and pay their tax returns in the Revenue District Office they were registered or face penalties, BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel SD. Guballa explained on Monday. — Beatrice M. Laforga