Ben&Ben the most streamed artist in PHL

THE NINE-PIECE pop folk band Ben&Ben sits atop the list of most streamed artists in the Philippines in this year’s Spotify Wrapped 2020, the music streaming service’s annual compilation of what people listened to and enjoyed within the year.
The band, known for its sentimental songs such as “Lifetime,” “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay,” and “Doors,” first entered the Spotify Most Streamed Artist list in 2019, placing fourth in a year that saw a local artist — rock band December Avenue (“Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw,” “Sa Ngalan ng Pag-Ibig”) — topping the list for the first time.
Ben&Ben, which spent the year recording new songs (and possibly a new album) in quarantine, also saw its most recent album, Limasawa Street, sit at the third spot in the Most Streamed Albums in 2020.
The band also topped the Most Streamed Groups list and the Most Streamed Local Artist.
Joining the band in the Most Streamed Artist list this year are (in order of appearance) K-pop juggernaut BTS, American pop stars Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, and K-pop girl group BlackPink. Ben&Ben is the only local artist in the list.
“Imahe” by local alt-rock band Magnus Haven was the country’s Most Streamed Song of the year, followed by Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” and Ben&Ben’s “Make It With You” in the second and third spots respectively.
On the global front, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny occupies the top spot on the Most Streamed Artists Globally while his album YHLQMDLG is also the Most Streamed Global Album.
Bad Bunny is followed by Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd on the male-dominated Most Streamed Artist Globally list.
The Weeknd may not have occupied the top spot on the aforementioned list but he has the Most Streamed Song — “Blinding Lights.” — Zsarlene B. Chua
SPOTIFY WRAPPED 2020 PHILIPPINES’
Most Streamed Artists
Ben&Ben
BTS
Taylor Swift
Justin Bieber
BlackPink
Philippines’ Most Streamed Female Artists
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Moira Dela Torre
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Philippines’ Most Streamed Male Artists
Justin Bieber
Lauv
Ed Sheeran
Matthaios
Post Malone
Philippines’ Most Streamed Groups
Ben&Ben
BTS
BlackPink
LANY
Maroon 5
Philippines’ Most Streamed Albums
~how i’m feeling~, Lauv
The Album, BlackPink
Limasawa Street, Ben&Ben
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
Changes, Justin Bieber
Philippines’ Most Streamed Songs
“Imahe” by Magnus Haven
“Intentions” by Justin Bieber feat. Quavo
“Make It With You” by Ben&Ben
“Beautiful Scars” by Maximillian
“Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi
Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Artists
Ben&Ben
Moira Dela Torre
Matthaios
December Avenue
Parokya Ni Edgar
Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Songs
“Imahe” by Magnus Haven
“Make It With You” by Ben&Ben
“Pagtingin” by Ben&Ben
“Teka Lang” by Emman
“Hindi Tayo Pwede” by The Juans
Philippines’ Most Streamed
Pinoy Hip-Hop Artists
Matthaios
Skusta Clee
ALLMO$T
Flow G
Emman
Philippines’ Most Streamed
Pinoy Hip-Hop Songs
“Teka Lang” by Emman
“Marikit” by Juan Caoile, Kyle
“Vibe With Me” by Matthaios, Lonezo
“Malayo Ka Man” by Jr Crown, Kath, Cyclone, Young Weezy
“Catriona” by Matthaios
Philippines’ Most Popular Podcasts
Sleeping Pill with Inka
Adulting with Joyce Pring
Boiling Waters PH
Stories After Dark
TED Talks Daily
Philippines’ Most Popular Podcast Genres
Lifestyle & Health
Arts & Entertainment
Society & Culture
Stories
Education
SPOTIFY 2020 WRAPPED GLOBAL TOP LISTS:
Most Streamed Artists Globally
Bad Bunny
Drake
J Balvin
Juice WRLD
The Weeknd
Most Streamed Female Artists Globally
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Most Streamed Albums Globally
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
After Hours, The Weeknd
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Most Streamed Songs Globally
“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
“Dance Monkey” by Tones and I
“The Box” by Roddy Ricch
“Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN
“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
The Joe Rogan Experience
TED Talks Daily
The Daily
The Michelle Obama Podcast
Call Her Daddy
Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally
Society & Culture
Comedy
Lifestyle & Health
Arts & Entertainment
Education