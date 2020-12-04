Ben&Ben the most streamed artist in PHL

1 of 6

THE NINE-PIECE pop folk band Ben&Ben sits atop the list of most streamed artists in the Philippines in this year’s Spotify Wrapped 2020, the music streaming service’s annual compilation of what people listened to and enjoyed within the year.

The band, known for its sentimental songs such as “Lifetime,” “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay,” and “Doors,” first entered the Spotify Most Streamed Artist list in 2019, placing fourth in a year that saw a local artist — rock band December Avenue (“Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw,” “Sa Ngalan ng Pag-Ibig”) — topping the list for the first time.

Ben&Ben, which spent the year recording new songs (and possibly a new album) in quarantine, also saw its most recent album, Limasawa Street, sit at the third spot in the Most Streamed Albums in 2020.

The band also topped the Most Streamed Groups list and the Most Streamed Local Artist.

Joining the band in the Most Streamed Artist list this year are (in order of appearance) K-pop juggernaut BTS, American pop stars Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, and K-pop girl group BlackPink. Ben&Ben is the only local artist in the list.

“Imahe” by local alt-rock band Magnus Haven was the country’s Most Streamed Song of the year, followed by Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” and Ben&Ben’s “Make It With You” in the second and third spots respectively.

On the global front, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny occupies the top spot on the Most Streamed Artists Globally while his album YHLQMDLG is also the Most Streamed Global Album.

Bad Bunny is followed by Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd on the male-dominated Most Streamed Artist Globally list.

The Weeknd may not have occupied the top spot on the aforementioned list but he has the Most Streamed Song — “Blinding Lights.” — Zsarlene B. Chua

SPOTIFY WRAPPED 2020 PHILIPPINES’

Most Streamed Artists

Ben&Ben

BTS

Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber

BlackPink

Philippines’ Most Streamed Female Artists

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Moira Dela Torre

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Philippines’ Most Streamed Male Artists

Justin Bieber

Lauv

Ed Sheeran

Matthaios

Post Malone

Philippines’ Most Streamed Groups

Ben&Ben

BTS

BlackPink

LANY

Maroon 5

Philippines’ Most Streamed Albums

~how i’m feeling~, Lauv

The Album, BlackPink

Limasawa Street, Ben&Ben

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

Changes, Justin Bieber

Philippines’ Most Streamed Songs

“Imahe” by Magnus Haven

“Intentions” by Justin Bieber feat. Quavo

“Make It With You” by Ben&Ben

“Beautiful Scars” by Maximillian

“Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Artists

Ben&Ben

Moira Dela Torre

Matthaios

December Avenue

Parokya Ni Edgar

Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Songs

“Imahe” by Magnus Haven

“Make It With You” by Ben&Ben

“Pagtingin” by Ben&Ben

“Teka Lang” by Emman

“Hindi Tayo Pwede” by The Juans

Philippines’ Most Streamed

Pinoy Hip-Hop Artists

Matthaios

Skusta Clee

ALLMO$T

Flow G

Emman

Philippines’ Most Streamed

Pinoy Hip-Hop Songs

“Teka Lang” by Emman

“Marikit” by Juan Caoile, Kyle

“Vibe With Me” by Matthaios, Lonezo

“Malayo Ka Man” by Jr Crown, Kath, Cyclone, Young Weezy

“Catriona” by Matthaios

Philippines’ Most Popular Podcasts

Sleeping Pill with Inka

Adulting with Joyce Pring

Boiling Waters PH

Stories After Dark

TED Talks Daily

Philippines’ Most Popular Podcast Genres

Lifestyle & Health

Arts & Entertainment

Society & Culture

Stories

Education

SPOTIFY 2020 WRAPPED GLOBAL TOP LISTS:

Most Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny

Drake

J Balvin

Juice WRLD

The Weeknd

Most Streamed Female Artists Globally

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Most Streamed Albums Globally

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

After Hours, The Weeknd

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Songs Globally

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Dance Monkey” by Tones and I

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch

“Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience

TED Talks Daily

The Daily

The Michelle Obama Podcast

Call Her Daddy

Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally

Society & Culture

Comedy

Lifestyle & Health

Arts & Entertainment

Education