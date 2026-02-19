SECURITY BANK CORP. opened five new branches in January located in Luzon and Mindanao to expand its footprint nationwide.

This brought its total branch network to 383, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

In Luzon, Security Bank set up new branches in Tayug, Pangasinan; Angeles, Pampanga; and Silang, Cavite as it said it wants to tap fast-growing communities and business districts.

In Mindanao, it opened branches in Zamboanga City and Bangkal, Davao to expand its presence in key urban centers that serve regional trade and local enterprises.

“These openings reflect our commitment to being present where growth is happening,” Security Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Lee Meng Teck said. “As communities expand, we want to ensure that individuals and businesses have access to reliable banking services that support their goals.”

“Our branch network remains an important part of how we serve customers. Each location is designed to work seamlessly with our digital platforms, offering both convenience and personalized service,” Security Bank Executive Vice-President and Branch Banking Group Head Leslie Y. Cham said.

The bank said it continues to invest in improving its branch services and digital capabilities.

It added that its newest branches offer various financial services, including long-term financing and wealth management solutions.

Security Bank booked a net profit of P3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up 6.7% from the previous year.

This brought its nine-month income to P9.1 billion, rising by 7% year on year.

Its shares climbed by P1.95 or 2.89% to finish at P69.50 apiece on Wednesday. — A.M.C. Sy