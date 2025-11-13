BPI AIA Life Assurance Corp. has launched a dollar-denominated life insurance plan with a wealth-building component.

The Prime USD plan provides guaranteed death benefit protection or maturity benefit. It also comes with periodic cash payouts and eligibility for non-guaranteed dividends.

“Designed as a participating plan, Prime USD allows the policy to accumulate value over time, offering customers the opportunity to grow their USD fund as their financial milestones evolve. It helps preserve wealth, protect loved ones, and pass on a legacy that endures across generations,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“These features give policyholders a disciplined way to pursue long-term financial goals while keeping loved ones financially secure in case of unforeseen events.”

The policy has a fixed payment period that allows customers to secure long-term coverage and benefits.

It has a minimum face amount of $6,500.

“Going beyond a standard US dollar savings account, Prime USD combines wealth preservation and financial protection… The plan is ideal for individuals and families preparing for life milestones requiring significant USD fund-ing,” BPI AIA said,

These include those planning to study abroad and to do international travel. It is also recommended for long-term wealth accumulation and legacy planning.

“By linking wealth-building to life insurance, the plan helps families prepare for major future expenses while mitigating risks associated with currency fluctuations. Each plan can be tailored to match customers’ financial time-lines and priorities.”

“More Filipinos are now planning goals that involve foreign currency, whether it’s saving for the future, traveling, or sending their child to school abroad. Prime USD can help them gradually build funds in US dollars while mak-ing sure their loved ones stay protected. It’s a practical way to prepare for life’s bigger decisions,” BPI AIA Chief Executive Officer Karen Custodia said.

BPI AIA booked a premium income of P17.7 billion last year, Insurance Commission data showed. Its net income was P4.81 billion. — A.M.C. Sy