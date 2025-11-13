COMPANIES carrying the Maxicare brand have been integrated into a health and wellness ecosystem under the Maxicare Group name.

Health maintenance organization (HMO) Maxicare Healthcare Corp., Maxicare Health Services, Inc., which operates its Maxicare Primary Care Clinics, and life insurer Maxicare Life Insurance Corp. are now synergized under this brand, it said on Wednesday.

“Uniting our health plans, clinics, and insurance under the Maxicare Group is just the first step to make healthcare simpler, accessible, and tailor-fit for every Filipino, enabling them to live their best lives,” Raymond Hernandez, chief customer officer of Maxicare Group, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group said this reinforces its commitment to deliver both proactive and preventive care and improved financial security to individuals, families, and companies.

“As a trailblazer in the healthcare industry, Maxicare Group’s consistent innovation in its products and services affirms its commitment to advocating for Filipinos’ healthcare needs. The start of synergizing the health plans, clin-ics, and insurance aligns with their mission of delivering quality healthcare to the public and, at the same time, helping them secure their finances, being with them at every stage of their lives,” it said.

The Maxicare Group also unveiled a refreshed logo as part of its rebranding, which it said this represents its mission as an HMO focused on care and well-being.

“The use of royal blue reflects trust, professionalism, and stability, which are essential values in the healthcare industry. At the center of the logo, the letter “X” is creatively formed as a human figure, symbolizing vitality, life, and the people Maxicare Group serves,” it said.

“This new design choice underscores the brand’s human and customer-centric approach and its commitment to supporting every individual’s health journey with compassion and reliability.” — A.M.C. Sy