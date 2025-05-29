FWD Life Insurance Corp. (FWD Life Philippines) has appointed Lau Soon Liang as its new president and chief executive officer starting June.

The appointment is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals, the insurer said in a statement on Wednesday. Mr. Lau will succeed Antonio G. De Rosas who has held the post since March 2023.

“Soon Liang brings extensive experience in driving growth and fostering strategic partnerships across Southeast Asia. His strong leadership will be invaluable in steering the next phase of growth in changing the way Filipinos feel about insurance,” FWD Group Holdings Limited Senior Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Group Chief Business Operations Officer Binayak Dutta said.

“I’d like to thank Antonio “Jumbing” De Rosas for his key contributions to FWD Philippines as he transitions to an advisory role. Under his leadership, the business has grown into the number one player in the industry,” Mr. Dutta said.

Mr. Lau joined the FWD Group in 2016 and is currently the company’s Southeast Asia chief growth officer.

He is a qualified actuary and a fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in the United Kingdom.

“I am honored to take on this role and excited to build on the strong foundation that has been established at FWD Philippines. I look forward to working with our talented team to continue delivering customer-led innovations and financial solutions that empower Filipinos to celebrate living,” Mr. Lau said.

FWD Philippines booked a premium income of P39.85 billion last year, based on the latest data from the Insurance Commission. Its net income stood at P848.5 million. — A.M.C. Sy