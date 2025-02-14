BANK of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has appointed Luis Geminiano E. Cruz as its new institutional banking business head.

“The Bank of the Philippine Islands has approved the appointment of Senior Vice-President (SVP) Luis Geminiano E. Cruz as Head of Institutional Banking, effective May 1, 2025, subject to regulatory approval,” it said on Thursday.

This comes as BPI’s current Institutional Banking Head Juan Carlos L. Syquia was seconded to its parent firm Ayala Corp.

Mr. Cruz is currently head of BPI’s Commercial Banking Group, a position he had held since 2018.

“In 2024, he was appointed as a director, representing BPI for Unicon Insurance Brokers Corp., further expanding his leadership responsibilities,” the bank said.

“With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Mr. Cruz brings a wealth of experience across multiple banking disciplines. Since joining BPI in September 2010, he has taken on key leadership roles in Corporate Banking and Private Banking.”

Before joining BPI, Mr. Cruz also held roles related to corporate, business and investment banking, fixed-income sales and distribution, equities, and treasury.

BPI’s net profit rose by 20% year on year to a record-high P62 billion in 2024, driven by double-digit revenue growth.

Its shares went down by P1.80 or 1.37% to end at P129.20 each on Thursday. — A.M.C. Sy