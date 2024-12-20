BDO UNIBANK, Inc. has been tapped by green logistics company Mober to finance its acquisition of 60 electric vehicle (EV) trucks to expand its commercial fleet.

“This is a historic milestone not just for Mober but for the entire logistics industry in the Philippines. With the addition of these 60 EV trucks, our fleet now stands at 110 units, bringing us closer to our goal of 240 units by the end of the first quarter of 2025. Supported by our proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) and Transport Management System (TMS), we’re ensuring not only sustainability but also efficiency and reliability for our clients,” Mober Chief Executive Officer Dennis Ng said in a statement on Thursday.

The addition of EV trucks is part of Mober’s push to be Southeast Asia’s largest logistics-focused EV charging facility, with a new charging hub set to open in Pasay by January 2025.

“We remain committed to supporting eco-friendly initiatives and innovative businesses that nurture the environment and present opportunities for economic growth. This partnership with Mober reinforces our shared commitment towards a greener, more sustainable future,” BDO Executive Vice-President and Institutional Banking Group Head Charles M. Rodriguez said.

The partnership with BDO comes after it secured a $6-million blended investment from the Southeast Asia Clean Energy Facility II (SEACEF II), managed by Singapore-based fund manager Clime Capital.

“Through its partnerships with BDO and Clime Capital, Mober is leading the way in sustainable logistics in the Philippines,” it said.

“The Philippines is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the adverse impacts of climate change. By supporting clean-energy pioneers like Mober, we make a meaningful contribution toward rapid decarbonization in Southeast Asia – helping to meet countries’ net-zero targets,” Clime Capital Philippines Country Manager Rachel Santiago-Sacro added.

— Aaron Michael C. Sy