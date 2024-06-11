CHINA BANKING Corp. (Chinabank) has changed its stock symbol to CBC from CHIB as part of its corporate rebranding efforts, it said on Monday.

“Please be informed that during the regular board meeting held on June 5, 2024, the Board of Directors of China Banking Corp. approved to change of the stock symbol of the Bank from “CHIB” to “CBC” as part of its corporate brand refresh exercise,” the Sy-led bank said in a disclosure to the local bourse.

Chinabank launched its brand refresh program and digital campaign last month to focus more on its customers and to target the younger generation.

The bank has refreshed the CBC monogram in its logo and replaced the signages of its head office and branches.

As of end-2023, Chinabank was the fifth-largest bank in terms of assets with P1.54 trillion, central bank data showed. It has 648 branches and 1,069 automated teller machines.

Its net income grew by 17.72% to P5.9 billion in the first quarter amid robust core business growth.

Chinabank’s shares went up by five centavos or 0.12% to end at P40.30 apiece on Monday. — Aaron Michael C. Sy