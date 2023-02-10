GOVERNMENT Service Insurance System’s (GSIS) mobile app recorded 506,040 registered users and an average of 25,000 users after a year of being available to the public.

The GSIS Touch mobile app also recorded 372,338 loan applications since its release, app developer OutSystems said in a statement on Thursday.

“Some of the most pressing issues that government agencies face today include the speed it takes to deliver a product or seamless service to the market. As a leading high-performance low-code platform, OutSystems hopes to improve business efficiency and lower operational costs as we continue to extend our services and assist more Philippine government agencies in their digital transformation efforts for the coming years,” OutSystems Asia-Pacific Vice-President Mark Weaser said.

GSIS leveraged on OutSystems’ platform to develop the mobile app, allowing over 2.5 million members and pensioners to apply for loans and tap services online, the application developer said.

The GSIS app was developed in 2020 in response to the restrictions and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, OutSystems said.

“Currently, GSIS is working on a payment portal integration for loan payments with one of its partner banks. The GSIS Mobile Touch App will also be further improved by adding a facial recognition feature, payment portal or integration with more financial institutions like banks for online payment of loans; integration with the Philippine ID System for online, real-time Annual Pensioner Information Revalidation by pensioners using facial image verification; and GSIS Touch as portal to the GSIS eWallet,” it added.

“As a government agency that is at the forefront of innovation, we are proud to have been able to launch the Touch Mobile App that is accessible by hundreds and thousands of our members. We look forward to seeing the app become the next major communication and transaction channel of GSIS, allowing more Filipinos to have seamless access to our services without traveling to the GSIS branches or agency offices in the country,” GSIS Information Technology and Service Group Senior Vice-President Juan P. Evangelista said. — AMCS