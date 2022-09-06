VISA has appointed a new head for the Philippines and Guam, it said in a statement on Monday.

Jeffrey V. Navarro is now Visa’s country manager for Philippines and Guam, replacing Dan Wolbert, who has taken on a new role in Visa’s North American operations.

“It is a great pleasure for me to join Visa, a global leader in payments and money movement, areas which are near and dear to my heart. I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead a team of seasoned professionals, who share the drive and passion to further widen financial inclusion for all Filipinos,” Mr. Navarro said.

“I look forward to working closely with our clients, fintechs, the regulator, and all stakeholders to grow digital payments in the country, and enable individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive,” he added.

Mr. Navarro was previously regional vice-president for the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indochina at Western Union. He was also president and chairman of the board at Western Union Processing Services, Inc.

He also worked at Smart Communications, Inc. and Shell, where he was responsible for sales, brand, and business development roles. He started his career as a consultant at Accenture, Visa said.

Mr. Navarro obtained his bachelor’s degree in management economics at the Ateneo de Manila University.

“I am delighted to have Jeff lead our team in the Philippines and Guam as the Country Manager,” Visa’s Group Country Manager for Regional Southeast Asia Tareq Muhmood said and welcomed Mr. Navarro to the company’s leadership team.

“Jeff’s regional experience and in-depth knowledge of the financial services industry will be an asset for Visa and will serve him well in leading our team. Jeff and the team will drive our business agenda with clients, consumers, and regulators in the Philippines and Guam, in line with our purpose to uplift everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid,” Mr. Muhmood said. — Keisha B. Ta-asan