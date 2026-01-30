Iloilo City, TIEZA sign MoA to push city as meeting destination

THE CITY of Iloilo was filled with a variety of celebrations unfolding simultaneously over the fourth weekend of January, from dance competitions and float parades, to street food stalls and mall concerts, which meant only one thing — it was the height of the Dinagyang Festival.

The annual celebration, which gets its name from the Hiligaynon word dagyang that means “merrymaking,” first started in 1967, when a replica of the Señor Santo Niño de Cebu was brought to Iloilo. Its evolution as a religious and cultural festival reflects the devotion of Ilonggo Catholics to the Child Jesus.

Its 58th edition this year, with the theme “Bugay sang Ginoo, Bugal sang mga Ilonggo” (Blessings of the Lord, Pride of the Ilonggos), embodies the mindset of the local government as it continues to develop the city both for Dinagyang Festival and for overall tourism.

“Last year, more than 150 MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events happened at the Iloilo Convention Center, and we want to sustain and improve those events,” Raisa S. Treñas, mayor of Iloilo City, told the visiting Manila media on Jan. 23.

In 2024, the Department of Tourism recorded about 1 million tourist arrivals in Iloilo City. This marked a 12.95% increase from 886,283 tourist arrivals in 2023.

In late 2023, the city was named the Philippines’ first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, which Ms. Treñas cited as a major draw for visitors.

“Tourists really consider Iloilo City not only because of the facilities that we have, but because we are now known for gastronomy,” she said.

In light of this, Iloilo City and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on Friday, allotting P17.6 million over the next five years to develop the city into a MICE destination.

“This partnership for us is very important because, last year, the MICE Center in Iloilo presented to me the schedule of activities for all the MICE events, and January was already fully booked,” Ms. Treñas said, pointing out the one-year booking waitlist for TIEZA’s Iloilo Convention Center.

Meanwhile, an estimated 350,000 visitors flocked to Dinagyang-related events on the festival’s final day on Jan. 25, according to the Iloilo City Police Office.

THE FINAL WEEKEND

It was bright and sunny on the final weekend of the Dinagyang Festival which saw several major events including the Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan, a celebration of competing cultural festivals from across the province, on Jan. 24; and the Ati Tribes Competition, featuring tribal performers in Ati warrior gear presenting the history of Panay, on Jan. 25.

The Tultugan Festival from Maasin, Iloilo, showcasing elaborate bamboo set pieces to represent their town, won the Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan. They bested seven other Iloilo towns and clinched a P1.2-million cash prize.

The winner of Dinagyang’s Ati Tribes Competition this year was Tribu Salognon, representing Jaro National High School from Jaro, Iloilo City. Their performance, which had the traditional dance component honoring the Señor Santo Niño while also incorporating designs inspired by the endangered maral or Visayan leopard cat, earned them a P1.5-million cash prize.

The winning school also received an additional P10 million in infrastructure projects, coming from the Iloilo City government’s Special Education Fund.

“Beyond the drums, the dances, and the vibrant colors, Dinagyang plays a vital role in the life of our city. It is a powerful engine of tourism and economic activity,” said Mayor Treñas in her speech on Jan. 24.

“Every year, thousands of visitors come to Iloilo, filling our hotels, supporting our restaurants, boosting local businesses, and creating livelihood opportunities for performers, artisans, vendors, transport workers, and many others,” she added. “Dinagyang is one of the reasons Iloilo is what it is today.”

Aside from the Dinagyang Festival, the city government also celebrated TIEZA’s help in redeveloping public plazas in Molo, La Paz, and Jaro, alongside the MICE partnership.

“Iloilo City is strategically positioned to fulfill its vision of becoming a leading hub for MICE, supported by its advantageous geographic location, expanding direct air connectivity from major Asian destinations, diverse tourism assets, and a highly skilled service workforce,” TIEZA chief operating officer Mark Lapid said at the signing on Jan. 23.

“We are confident that this collaboration will accelerate the growth of Iloilo’s MICE industry and deliver substantial economic benefits to the Ilonggo community.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana