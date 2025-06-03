JBL releases new party speakers, compact portables

1 of 2

AUDIO EQUIPMENT manufacturer JBL has dropped its latest line of audio essentials, ranging from booming party speakers to more compact portables.

The updated line consists of three PartyBox designs, two portable speakers, and one bedside essential, all with the goal of an improved sensory audio setup. Now available in the Philippines, the line hopes to cater to Filipinos’ various audio needs, be it making the dance floor shake or jamming out with a small group outdoors.

“JBL is top of mind for all of our end consumers. Filipinos believe in the product, giving us the confirmation to move to the next level,” said Grace Koh, Harman Asia-Pacific vice-president and general manager for consumer audio, at the launch on May 28 in Quezon City.

Larry Secreto, Harman Philippines’ country head, said that the updated powerful party speakers and personalized compact portables came from “listening to the Filipino consumers.”

“We really listen and anticipate the music fans’ needs, and we always deliver something beyond their imagination, not only raising the bar but also redefining what music should be,” he said at the launch.

LOUDER BUT STILL HIGH-QUALITY

JBL’s proprietary technology AI Sound Boost, found across the new lineup, can analyze music signals in real time to optimize and push the driver to its maximum capability in any given environment — without distortion.

The JBL PartyBox 520 (P42,999) is “bigger, bolder, and louder,” and it has the most reliable battery power in the PartyBox series, with up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. Built to be transported to large gatherings, it boasts an IPX4 splashproof design and a rugged telescopic handle, combined with wider, sturdier wheels.

The other two new PartyBox designs are JBL PartyBox Encore 2 (P24,999) and PartyBox Encore Essential 2 (P18,999). They do the same thing, but are more compact, the former equipped with wireless microphones for an interactive karaoke experience, and the latter boasting a dynamic lightshow on its surface.

Coming in nine different colors is the Flip 7 (P7,999): black, blue, funky black, pink, purple, red, sand, squad, and white. This portable Bluetooth speaker is built for outdoor hangouts, be it in a garden or a park. It has an interchangeable finger loop and carabiner hook, and an IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating. Most importantly, it offers clear and crisp sound at higher volumes.

The other compact design among the new products is Charge 6 (P10,999), also available in the same nine colors as the Flip 7. Equipped with a detachable and versatile handle strap, its upgraded AI Sound Boost and woofer provide deeper bass. It also has 28 hours of battery when using Playtime Boost, perfect for outdoor settings.

Finally, the all-new JBL Horizon 3 (P7,699) was created to be the ideal bedside companion. With a sleek, low-profile design mimicking that of a digital alarm clock, its signature stereo sound is meant to “fill the room with deep, rich audio.” It even features intuitive ambient lighting and is programmed with relaxing sounds like ocean waves.

All the new models are now available in JBL stores, authorized dealers, and online stores. Visit JBL Philippines’ official website (www.jbl.com.ph) and social media accounts for more information. — Brontë H. Lacsamana