Evangelion collection taps into Filipino nostalgia for animé

Japanese retailer gearing up for expansion

CLOTHES, merchandise, and other functional items by Japanese lifestyle brand niko and … are tapping into Filipinos’ nostalgia for classic animé with a new collaboration featuring the characters of Neon Genesis Evangelion, also known as Evangelion or just EVA.

At the launch on Dec. 12 at the niko and … store in SM Mall of Asia, a cosplayer posed as EVA’s Rei Ayanami, amidst a display of merchandise. The collaboration is timely for both niko and … since it is its first year in the Philippines, and EVA which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Animé lovers will find T-shirts, bags, hoodies, and other items featuring the main characters, all exclusively created for the limited edition Evangelion collection. They reinterpret key elements from the series through the silhouettes, graphics, and styles meant for daily wear.

As a style editorial brand, niko and … aims to “encapsulate culture, design, and everyday living into a one creative playground, fostering a creative ecosystem that enables collaborations with a wide range of IPs, artists, and labels.”

The store welcomes those who admire Japanese craftsmanship and attention to detail. Its goal is to give customers access to the latest trends from Japan through apparel, accessories, room items, and collaborative lines such as the Evangelion collection.

JAPANESE CULTURE, PHILIPPINE MARKET

Considering that consumers have responded “strongly to design, quality, and cultural expression” during niko and …’s first year in the Philippines, the brand has expressed interest in opening more stores, guided by Japanese apparel retailer Adastria.

“We found that Japanese culture is familiar in the Philippine market,” Adastria Chief Executive Officer Daisuke Fujii told BusinessWorld at the EVA launch. “Our lifestyle goods are successful. We also opened online. For now we are looking for another store, for more locations.”

On how they think their “one-year testing period” went, Mr. Fujii explained that introducing new content through collaborations with franchises like Stranger Things and PlayStation helped them see what Filipino consumers like.

“We’re not targeting a specific age group or gender. We just try to emphasize our brand,” he said. “In Japan, it’s a different market, an aging population. Here, it is totally different, very young. It’s a great opportunity and that’s why we’re here.”

The name niko and … references the Japanese onomatopoeia for smile, “niko niko.” Its executives also shared that it could be an acronym for their mindset about fashion: “nobody I know owns their own style.” With their assorted collections of lifestyle items, they invite their customers to encounter whatever is suitable for them and develop their own style at the store.

Adastria, with a diverse portfolio of 45 brands, is exploring the introduction of more brands to the country in addition to niko and ….

“We are thinking of bringing one or two more brands… here,” Mr. Fujii said. “Filipinos can expect to hear more from us.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana