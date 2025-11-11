FIBER Unli All plans, which provide internet service and monthly access to Netflix and Cignal, have been upgraded by PLDT Home to include a standard subscription to HBO Max.

PLDT executives gave a rundown of the expanded packages that combine internet connectivity with streaming subscriptions at a press event in Pasay City on Nov. 5. Two of its available variations are part of the upgrade: Fiber Unli All Plans 2499 and 3199.

John Y. Palanca, PLDT’s senior vice-president and head of consumer business, said at the launch that these plans are their flagship offerings due to their “fast, reliable speeds, leveled up with entertainment through Cignal’s local and international channels and the Netflix subscription for multiple screens.”

“Now, we are adding and bringing to your homes HBO Max. It gives you all of their beloved franchises and properties, HBO’s prestige TV, and movies you normally wouldn’t be able to watch,” he explained.

“PLDT Home is the first telco in the Philippines to bundle HBO Max,” Mr. Palanca said.

For the company, this move “reinforces PLDT Home’s standing as the Philippines’ leading telco and digital entertainment provider, bringing Filipino families a world of endless streaming possibilities under one powerful connection.”

Some of HBO Max’s popular titles are series like Game of Thrones, Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us. There are also franchises such as Harry Potter and blockbusters like Superman.

Another addition to the two upgraded plans is the free, one-year IGV Game Pass. Here, subscribers gain access to over 200 games, both indie and AAA titles, like Baldur’s Gate and the NBA Games.

“Why else do we use connectivity at home other than work and education, other than content and streaming? For all the gaming enthusiasts among our customers, we’re giving access to over 200 PC games through the IGV Game Pass — not just for one month, not just for two months, but free for the entire year,” Mr. Palanca said.

Both new and existing subscribers of the enhanced Fiber Unli All Plans 2499 and 3199 will now enjoy the HBO Max standard subscription and the IGV Game Pass bundled with their internet service, in addition to their monthly access to Netflix and Cignal.

These plans combine unlimited internet with speeds of up to 700Mbps (megabits per second) for Plan 2499 and up to 1Gbps (gigabit per second) for Plan 3199.

Mr. Palanca pointed out that these are part of PLDT Home’s plan to “continue to have the dominant market share in the Philippines, raising the bar for connectivity.”

“Our plan is really to make PLDT Home the ultimate home lifestyle partner for every Filipino home at all budgets,” he said. “We will not stop there. We will continue to keep adding and adding to these plans as we build up the lifestyle brand to make sure that we become the key entertainment hub at home, coupled with our fiber fast connectivity.”

He added that Filipinos can now avoid the hassle of managing multiple subscriptions thanks to their expanded all-in-one offerings.

“We look forward to introducing more exciting partnerships and innovations that make Filipino homes more connected than ever,” Mr. Palanca said.

More information on PLDT Home’s Fiber Unli All plans, now featuring HBO Max and the IGV Game Pass, can be found at pldthome.com.

