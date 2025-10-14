Entertainment News (10/14/25)

1 of 10

Filipino prodigy, Croatian musicians in concert

THE concert Echoes of Croatia in the Philippines, set for Oct. 14, will be held at the Far Eastern University (FEU) Center for the Arts and the FEU Institute of Arts and Sciences, in partnership with the soon-to-open Embassy of Croatia in Manila. Headlining the show is singer Chriztel Renae Aceveda, a 14-year-old Filipina prodigy who won Croatia’s Got Talent in 2023. She will perform alongside internationally acclaimed Croatian artists — Blanka Tkalčić (mezzo-soprano) and Danijel Oto (pianist, educator, and chamber musician). The Oct. 14 concert starts at 3 p.m. at the FEU Auditorium. Admission is free. Seats can be secured through this link: https://forms.office.com/r/yx6wzkkxvn.

KinoFest 2025 to kick off this week

THE German Film Festival, known as KinoFest, returns this year to the Red Carpet Cinemas in Shangri-La Plaza mall. This year’s edition, which runs from Oct. 16 to 19, features eight contemporary German films and five Filipino short films. The program spans a range of genres and styles, exploring themes of memory, belonging, and care — and how cinema connects cultures across perspectives and histories. Tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets may be claimed at the KinoFest booth near the mall’s Cinema 3 starting one hour before each screening.

TODA One I Love, Cain at Abel now on Viu

TWO of GMA Network’s primetime series — TODA One I Love and Cain at Abel — are now available for free on Viu Philippines. A political romantic comedy, TODA One I Love stars Ruru Madrid, Kylie Padilla, and David Licauco. Produced by GMA Public Affairs, the series explores the politics within a Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association or TODA, with themes of family and dreams. Meanwhile, the drama Cain at Abel stars Dingdong Dantes, Dennis Trillo, and Solenn Heussaff. It follows brothers Daniel and Miguel, separated early and brought up in different circumstances, until one woman brings them back together.

Ethan Hawke returns in Black Phone 2

OPENING in Philippine cinemas on Oct. 15 is the horror sequel Black Phone 2, where Ethan Hawke reprises his role as The Grabber, seeking revenge from beyond the grave. The film tells the tale of siblings Finn (Mason Thames) and Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), as they struggle to reclaim their lives four years after the events of the previous film. Gwen starts receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone, and receives visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp. The siblings relive their nightmare when they visit the camp as The Grabber, now more powerful in death, seeks vengeance.

Jisoo, Zayn unite for a new single

SOUTH KOREAN superstar singer and actress Jisoo has teamed up with multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and producer Zayn to release a collaborative single titled “EYES CLOSED.” The duet captures the nervous anticipation of new love. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Crossfire: Legends now on Google Play, App Store

THE shooter game Crossfire: Legends has opened for pre-registration on Google Play and the App Store, bringing the experience to players across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. It will mark the return of Mutation Mode, which throws players into battles where soldiers face off against mutants in high-stakes survival combat. Those who pre-register can unlock exclusive rewards, from premium weapon skins to a chance at a golden bullet in the “Fortune’s Choice” event.

Jolianne, Arthur Nery release joint single

FILIPINO singer-songwriter Jolianne has reunited with chart-topping R&B star Arthur Nery on their collaborative single “Palayo Sa Mundo,” released under Sony Music Entertainment. This is their second collaboration following “Lullaby,” from Arthur Nery’s 2024 album. “Palayo Sa Mundo” finds the two Bisaya artists blending their voices in an intimate duet, written during a songwriting camp with producer Luke April to pay homage to classic OPM romance.

Villains the focus on new Disney+ show

ON OCT. 29, Disney+ presents a reimagined world of Disney Villains with the debut of Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation. Based on the popular game created by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan, the series follows Tokyo high school student Yuken Enma, who is unexpectedly transported to Twisted Wonderland — a magical realm shaped by the legendary figures known as the Great Seven, based on seven iconic Disney Villains. Stranded without magic, Yuken must navigate the elite Night Raven College and its volatile dorm leaders while searching for a way home.

Chicosci joins Singapore’s Baybeats Musicfest

FILIPINO post-hardcore band Chicosci is heading back to the Baybeats Music Festival in Singapore on Oct. 31. Known for their high-energy sets that blend emo, punk, and alternative rock, Chicosci last performed at Baybeats 15 years ago. This year, the band returns with a more mature sound. Baybeats Music Festival 2025 runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 at the Esplanade, Singapore. Performing with Chicosci are fellow Filipino bands Sandwich and ONE CLICK STRAIGHT. Admission is free.

Ryan Cayabyab headlines concert series

TICKETS for the MaestroClass Concert Series featuring National Artist Ryan Cayabyab are now available through TicketWorld. A three-night musical event celebrating his music, the concert will run from Nov. 14 to 16 at the newly opened Proscenium Theater in Rockwell, Makati. This is the theater’s first major concert since its opening. Mr. Cayabyab will share the stage with Martin Nievera, Lani Misalucha, and the Ryan Cayabyab Singers.