THE RED CHARITY GALA on Oct. 4 raised funds for the Assumption HS ’81 Foundation, Hope for Lupus Foundation and the Philippine Red Cross; and also for the survivors of the recent earthquake in Cebu. Jewelry, art, and vacations were auctioned off for several hundred thousands of pesos at The Manila Peninsula’s lobby, and guests were treated to a fashion show by Rhett Eala at the Rigodon Ballroom.

Rhett Eala celebrated 35 years in fashion at the show, showing off a few signatures and then a little bit of something new. Having studied in Europe and worked for a bit in New York, in the 1990s, he began a line at Rustan’s, and then started dressing celebrities, socialites, and beauty queens.

The show began with a feathered skirt, a ruffled trailing cape, and his signature tassels. There were hints of 1950s Balenciaga in a baby doll dress, followed by a white asymmetrical dress in a crumpled fabric, then ruched at the headline. This was followed by a black version — the initial palette was in black and white, inspiring visions from the Ascot scene in 1964’s My Fair Lady.

We saw a rather shapeless pinstripe jumpsuit on a man, a lovely pleated white dress with a pink sash, and a dress with a balloon-hem bodice paired with a wide skirt. There was definitely a touch of vintage here: think gold vines on a black drop-waist robe de style.

We could see his signatures — several of his gowns at the show featured his trademark fringe and tassels, showing verve and life with every movement. It’s remarkable — in a lot of Mr. Eala’s clothes, there’s life even in the drabbest grays (evident in a silk moire gown accented by a lime green sash). Mr. Eala also played a bit with yin and yang, seen in black and white mirrors of the same dresses, and as seen in cage dresses (an innovation for him).

We saw a lot of attention to detail, evident in all-over pleats and jackets shaped to look like roses.

The show moved on to brighter colors later, evident in a shiny peacock-colored tiered fringed flapper gown, as well as three strapless dresses accompanied by hooded cloaks, in the gradient colors of the sunrise. We particularly liked a red tiered fringe dress, accessorized with a red fan in the shape of lips.

There was a bit of commotion on the runway when actor Piolo Pascual walked out in a blue velvet jacket. Titas screamed, and even former Miss Universe and patroness of the arts Margie Moran had to crack a smile.

The show ended with a model in a gown almost like a qipao, with the mandarin collar and a slit down the bust, in red silk moire accessorized by puffed lilac gauntlets and a magenta hat. Mr. Eala came out on the runway to a trance-y remix of the Eraserheads’ “Alapaap.”

In an interview backstage, he said of his designs that night, “It’s about my past life, and my life now. My old silhouettes, which I was known for, and then I introduced new silhouettes.” — JL Garcia