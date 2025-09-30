Entertainment News (09/30/25)

1 of 9

Avatar: The Way of Water returns to cinemas

THE wonders of Pandora return as Avatar: The Way of Water will screen for one week only, starting Oct. 1, exclusively in select 3D, IMAX, and 4DX theaters nationwide. The Academy Award-winning, third highest-grossing film of all time from director James Cameron stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña as warrior parents fighting to protect their family amidst escalating conflict in the seascapes of Pandora.

Mimaropa trade fair opens this week

THE Obra Mimaropa Trade Fair 2025 will be held on Oct. 2-5 at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City. A project of the Department of Trade and Industry, it will feature food, art, culture, tourism, and agricultural products from the region that includes the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan. Entrance is free.

Song of the Fireflies to screen at Ayala Museum

AS PART of the “Pamanang Pilipino” program, Ayala Museum is holding a film screening of Song of the Fireflies, with select shows set to have talkback sessions afterwards. The film tells the origin story of the world-renowned Loboc Children’s Choir, founded by teacher Alma Taldo in the 1980s. It stars Morissette, Rachel Alejandro, Noel Comia, Jr., and Krystal Brimner. The film also features original music by Krina Cayabyab, Louie Ocampo, Raimund Marasigan, Jazz Nicolas, and National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. The screenings take place on Oct. 11, 12, 17, and 18, at 2 and 5 p.m. Tickets range in price from P150 to P300 depending on student, senior, or PWD discounts.

It All Started In May covers Hotdog’s ‘Manila’

THE band It All Started In May has officially released their cover of the classic Filipino hit “Manila” by Hotdog. The version that took TikTok by storm and made the band an internet sensation is now available on all major music streaming platforms. Fans have been awaiting the official release of the song, since it has become a highly requested track during the band’s live performances.

Nemesis in Red Bull’s global dance finals

STREET DANCER Nemesis is set to represent the Philippines at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Los Angeles on Oct. 7. After coming close as a finalist last year, Nemesis clinched the National Champion title at the Cebu National Finals. She is set to battle top dancers from around the world next week.

Doja Cat releases 5th studio album

GRAMMY award-winning singer Doja Cat has released her 5th studio album, Vie, out now via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. Doja Cat also unveiled the music video for the latest track on the album, “Gorgeous.” The video was directed and shot in New York City by Bardia Zeinali. Vie can now be streamed on all digital music streaming platforms.

Chowking holds 40th anniversary fun run

CHOWKING is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the Chow Fun Run, set to take place on Oct. 11 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City. Celebrities Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, Darren Espanto, and BGYO are expected to race alongside participants. Kai Montinola will also be performing live at the event. The fee is P950. There will be three categories: 3k, 5k, and 10k runs.

The Bloomfields drops psychedelic single

FILIPINO band The Bloomfields’ latest track, “Pink Skies,” is out now, accompanied by a video helmed by the band’s bassist Louie Poco, who also edited the project. The video takes the form of a surreal animated collage, unfolding in a kaleidoscope of psychedelic imagery, band performances, and pop-art influences. It draws inspiration from Filipino collage artists Andrea Cervantes and Charlie Salazar, while the music brims with Britpop and indie rock sensibilities. It is available on all digital music streaming platforms.

Gloc-9 releases single with Abaddon, Hero

THE latest track by Filipino rap icon Gloc-9 is “Kakampi,” featuring fellow artists Abaddon and Hero. The word “kakampi” means “ally,” and the song pays tribute to the ride-or-die partner who sticks with you through thick and thin. “Kakampi” is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Lee Jong Suk holds fan meeting in November

WILBROS Live has announced that a fan meeting of Korean actor Lee Jong Suk will be held on Nov. 30 at the Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4, 12 p.m., via TicketNet’s website and physical outlets.