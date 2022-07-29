Entertainment News (07/29/22)

1 of 8

Drag Race Philippines premieres in August

TWELVE drag queens will compete to become the first Drag Race Superstar from the Philippines on Drag Race Philippines, premiere on Aug. 17, on discovery+, HBO GO, and WOW Presents Plus. New episodes will be released every Wednesday. Its spin-off and after-show, Drag Race Philippines: Untucked, will premiere on Aug. 19, with new episodes every Friday. The show is hosted by Paolo Ballesteros, with judges Jiggly Caliente and Kaladkaren.

Puregold Channel to release TikTok series

FOLLOWING the release of the digital series GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes and Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask, Puregold Channel is set to launch 52 Weeks, the first Filipino series made for TikTok. The 36-episode series is directed by Lemuel Lorca and produced by Chris Cahilig. It stars Queenay Mercado, a TikTok personality with 12.3 million followers, and Jin Macapagal, the first Ultimate BidaMan winner of It’s Showtime. Derick Lauchengco, the reigning Misters of Filipinas Second Prince, and Herbie Cruz, a TikTok personality with more than 700,000 followers, are also part of the series. Set in the island of Cagbalete in Mauban, Quezon, the series follows the story of Mina, a bubbly and hopeless romantic who has never had a boyfriend. Her best friends then decide to look for the perfect boyfriend for her within 52 weeks. Watch 52 Weeks on Puregold Channel on Tiktok @puregoldph.

Kiddie YouTube channel launched

MUSICIANS and podcasters Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona believe that there’s no bonding experience quite like listening to music with their children, who are three and two years old. Inspired by their children’s enthusiastic response to their homemade silly songs, the couple are now sharing their creations in Puddy Rock, a music channel featuring nursery rhymes for learning and promoting inclusivity. To see the podcasters, subscribe to the Puddy Rock YouTube channel. All Puddy Rock songs and future releases will be available on all music streaming platforms.

4th Impact releases new single

FILIPINO pop group 4th Impact is now part of Sony Music Philippines and ShowBT Philippines’ roster of local pop talents. The group’s latest song, “Tapat Sa’yo,” is a ballad that distills themes of betrayal and loss into an empowering statement of moving on. It is produced by K-Pop producer Lee Oh Won, who also worked on tracks by SHINee’s Taemin, Stray Kids, TVXQ, Wanna One, and SB19. “Tapat Sa’yo” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Clinton Kane releases single, announces tour dates

FILIPINO-Norwegian singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Clinton Kane has released his debut album, Maybe Someday It’ll All Be OK, via Columbia Records. The nine-track LP features RIAA Gold-certified lead singles “Chicken Tendies” and “I Guess I’m In Love” as well as “Go To Hell” and “14,” in addition to five brand new tracks. The album is available on all digital streaming platforms. Earlier this month, Mr. Kane announced a global headline tour slated for the fall. The tour begins in Edmonton on Sept. 3 with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Toronto and more. On Nov. 1, Mr. Kane will kick off the international leg of the tour in Dublin, with shows throughout Europe and Asia, including Manila on Dec. 3 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Mr. Kane will contribute a portion of touring proceeds to various charities serving the different continents and cities he will be performing in. Visit https://www.clintonkane.com/ for tickets and more information.

Journey releases first new album in 11 years

ROCK band Journey has released Freedom, the band’s first album of new material in 11 years since 2011’s Eclipse. In addition to legendary founder, guitarist, writer, and producer Neal Schon, longtime keyboard player, primary lyricist Jonathan Cain, vocalist Arnel Pineda, and bassist Randy Jackson (who had played on the band’s 1986 album Raised on Radio) recorded the album. Following the album release are four exclusive Las Vegas show dates featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas. The residency kicked off on July 15. Tickets for the special engagement are on sale at JOURNEY with Symphony Orchestra | Resorts World Las Vegas (rwlasvegas.com).

MTV VMA nominations announced

MTV ANNOUNCED the nominations for the 2022 Video Music Awards (VMA) featuring artists whose cultural impact and work over the past year have transformed the music industry and created global conversations. Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead this year’s nominations with seven nods each, closely followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six each, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd with five each. Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X both earned multiple nominations for hit collaboration “Industry Baby,” which premiered live on the 2021 VMAs stage, alongside Kendrick Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018. Madonna, who reigns as the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to be nominated in each of the VMAs five decades (1980s-2020s), as she earns her 69th nomination for Madame X. This year also sees K-pop acts such as BTS and SEVENTEEN with four and three nominations, respectively. The 2022 VMAs will be held on Aug. 28 at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Southeast Asian fans can follow @mtvasia and @VMAs on Instagram and Facebook. The show airs on the Paramount Network channel on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. (TH, WIB), 7 p.m. (SG, PH) and 8 p.m. (MY). Voting is now open at vote.mtv.com.

Fil-Am podcasters bring show to FYE Channel

EVERY Saturday morning everyone can now listen to the conversations featuring global Filipinos in Over A Glass Or Two (OAGOT), the new FYE Channel show premiering on kumu on July 30 at 10 a.m. Hosted by Filipino-Americans Jessy Daing and Jesse “Jcas” Castro, the show features interesting celebrities and personalities, inspiring overseas Filipino workers, and successful entrepreneurs who talk about their journey to success and outlook on relevant issues over a glass of their favorite drink. The pandemic-born podcast in the US has become a hit among Filipinos worldwide who tune in via Apple Podcast, Pandora, Spotify, and Stitcher, and through iHeartRadio, Facebook and YouTube. Its previous guests include Angel Locsin, Martin Nievera, and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid. They will chat with The Master Alex Calleja, who will talk about his journey as a stand-up comedian, writer, and host in the pilot episode of Over A Glass Or Two. The show will air every Saturday at 10 a.m. on FYE Channel (app.kumu.ph/fyechannel) on kumu.

The School for Good and Evil to premiere on Netflix

IN THE village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch. One night a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin. The series also stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone, Freya Parks, Earl Cave, Jamie Flatters, and Kit Young. Based on the international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, the series is directed by Paul Feig. The School for Good and Evil premieres on Oct. 21.