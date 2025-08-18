By Zsarlene B. Chua

EIGHT YEARS AGO, comedian and actor Vice Ganda (real name: Jose Marie Borja Viceral) entered the local beauty industry, alongside contemporaries such as Anne Curtis with blk Cosmetics and the Sunnies Face founders Georgina Wilson, Jessica Wilson, Martine Cajucom, and Bea Soriano. The goal was to create a makeup brand that was accessible — not only in shade range, but also in price — hence the birth of Vice Cosmetics.

Vice Cosmetics, now rebranded as Vice Co., first stood out with its fuchsia and purple packaging, a sharp contrast to the sleek black and muted pastels of other local brands. Its loud, campy style — anchored on Vice Ganda’s star power — helped build a cult following. In recent years, however, the brand began to shift direction as Vice Ganda stepped back to focus on his showbiz career. He remains involved as the brand’s co-founder.

“We’re eight years old and our customers have grown,” said Ana Samaco, co-chief executive officer (co-CEO) of Vice Co., during the launch of the new Perfect KIZZ Velvet collection on Aug. 10 at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City. “Makeup for life is our new philosophy. We’re focusing on products that work for you and can stay with you through every stage of life.”

The realization came during the pandemic, when they saw their market gravitating toward high-performance products tailored to Filipino skin and beauty needs. Cathryn Lao, co-CEO of Vice Co., also noted at the launch that 60% of their customers now shop online — through platforms like TikTok Shop and other e-commerce sites — rather than in stores.

Their current top products include the Dew It All Liquid Blush (P245), Perfect KIZZ Lip Liners (P245), ENDLEZZ Dream Focus Foundation (P445), and Universal Fix Baked Setting Powder (P445), all promising long-lasting and comfortable wear.

NEW LIP COMBO LINE

As part of its “maturing” and “makeup for life” push, Vice Co. introduced the Perfect KIZZ Velvet collection, which includes the Velvet Blur Lip Shaper and Velvet Soft Lip Bullet. The line is designed to create “Soft Power” lips — a diffused look that is understated yet impactful. Both products are formulated with peptides to help boost collagen production for firmer, smoother, and fuller lips — another win for those who want beauty products that provide a modicum of skincare benefits.

Created in collaboration with social media influencer Lierge Perey, the new collection includes two products — the Velvet Blur Lip Shaper that comes in eight “universally flattering shades” from a rosy beige (Dreamy Kiss) to a brick red shade (Forbidden Kiss) and costs P345 each. The Lip Shaper works like a liner but comes with a brush, making it easy to create a softer, blurred look. It’s less precise than a traditional thin liner since it’s shaped more like a slim, rounded lip bullet.

Meanwhile, the Velvet Soft Diffused Lip Bullet (P345) comes in 12 shades, ranging from a peachy nude (So Cozy) to a deep wine red (So Timeless). It delivers rich color with a velvety-matte finish, while still giving that soft, blurred look.

The collection skips bold, bright colors in favor of wearable tones that suit everyday looks. It’s ideal for those embracing the “clean girl” aesthetic or anyone who wants makeup that works without much effort. With its accessible price point, it’s an easy daily driver and a practical staple for any kit.

WHAT’S IN STORE FOR 2026

With the brand and its audience maturing, Vice Co., intends to continue reinventing itself in 2026.

“We will be leaning more towards customizing a lot of our components to make our packaging look really distinct,” said Ms. Lao during the launch. “Everyone wants something that looks good on your shelf, right? So we’re going toward that. We also want to keep innovating — whether it’s in the finish, the feel, the packaging, or even how the product is delivered.”

Vice Co. products are sold online and in stores nationwide.

Zsarlene B. Chua is a former BusinessWorld reporter who is now a fledgling PR girl. She’s all about skincare, makeup, and video games — and occasionally food. None of the products she reviews or writes about are the writer’s clients. Contact the author at zsarlene.chua@gmail.com.