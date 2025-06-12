Dining In/Out (06/12/25)

1 of 6

The Pen’s The Bar goes Japanese

SATOMI MIZUGISHI, formerly of Jigger & Pony (No. 5 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars list), is taking over The Peninsula Manila’s The Bar on June 13, starting at 8 p.m., offering drinks blended with Patron Tequila and Bombay Sapphire. For inquiries, call The Pen at 8887-2888 or visit the website peninsula.com/Manila.

Kape at Kultura at Eastwood

AT EASTWOOD CITY, guests can experience Kape at Kultura until June 15 at Eastwood Central Plaza. In partnership with the DTI Cordillera Administrative Region, this festival celebrates the bold brews and vibrant traditions of the Cordilleras. Visitors can immerse themselves in Cordilleran culture through a variety of workshops, including coffee-making, latte art, handcrafting, and accessory-making. Other Megaworld Lifestyle Malls are celebrating Independence Day with art and other activities. At Festive Walk Iloilo, the Kultura at Sining: Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan gallery marks a historic collaboration with the National Museum of the Philippines Iloilo. The mall launched the first-ever museum exhibit within a mall in Region VI, featuring a showcase of Filipino artistry, heritage, and storytelling. Located on the 2nd floor of Festive Walk Mall, the gallery will be open to the public for the entire month of June. Meanwhile, Maple Grove in General Trias offers a creative celebration through its Independence Day Interactive Art Wall. On June 12, guests are invited to contribute to a community mural by coloring portions of the wall and expressing their thoughts on freedom through written messages, creating a collective masterpiece that reflects shared values and aspirations. Finally, simultaneous flag-raising ceremonies will be held at select Megaworld Lifestyle Malls on June 12, including Eastwood City, McKinley Hill in Taguig City, Arcovia City in Pasig City, and Southwoods Mall in Biñan, Laguna.

Cucumbers for cocktails

HENDRICK’S GIN is celebrating World Cucumber Day on June 14 (in a great coincidence, also World Gin Day this year). From June 12 to 14, Hendrick’s Gin comes to Fr Mgmt, Eraya, and Spritz, where those who purchase any two Hendrick’s cocktails will receive a complimentary tarot card reading. On June 14, from 6 to 10 p.m., the Cucumber Currency Exchange returns to the Philippines. In over 50 of the Metro’s bars and establishments, guests may present a cucumber in exchange for a Hendrick’s & Tonic. These bars include Al Tarboosh, B House, Banter & Jive, Bar 10 Four, Big Fuzz, Bizarre, Curator, Dr. Wine Poblacion, Draft Rockwell, Fat Cat, From Management, Grasshopper, Japonesa, Lampara, Layaw Bar, Mijo Comfort Food, Papillon, Polilya, Project Vino Poblacion, Project Vino Reserve, Spritz Bar, Skyline Sports Bar, The Penthouse 8747, and Tiabuela in Makati. Taguig bars that will be participating include Dr. Wine BGC, Electric Garden, Fauna MNL, Ipong Manila, Southbank BGC, and The Attic. Southbank Café and Project Vino Alabang will participate in Muntinlupa, while Southbank Estancia, Hakid Manila, Linger Bar, and Joy-Nostalg will do the same in Pasig. Other celebrations are set in other cities, from Quezon City to Los Baños. For a complete list, see https://hendricksgin.com/ph/unusual-times/world-cucumber-day/.

Bridgetown does beer

Bridgetown is hosting the MNL Craft Beer Festival on June 13 and 14 in Pasig City. This year, they’re expanding their reach and welcoming guests from the Visayan Craft Brew Association (Dumaguete, Cebu, and Boracay). Entrance is free.

Robinsons Malls celebrates dads

THIS June 15, Robinsons Malls invites families to come together for Dad. At the Dad + Me Festival, dads and kids (ages three to 11) can enjoy bonding experiences — like basketball shootouts, obstacle courses, arts and crafts corners, hobby exhibits, and photo booths. One single-receipt purchase on June 15 gets you an event pass. One can also treat Dad to his favorite meal: enjoy hotpot at Haidilao, Japanese dishes at Don Don Tei and Hoshino, or elevated Asian cuisine at Paradise Dynasty and Via Mare. Buffets at Vikings (Robinsons Antipolo) and coffee at Key Coffee and St. Ali (both at Opus) round out options. Dads can also catch a free movie screening before 5 p.m. with at least one paying companion via the RMalls+ app, which unlocks even more deals and treats. Top it all off with grooming at Bruno’s or The Dojo, sneaker cleaning at Sole Care or La Sole Manila, some gift ideas at Open Source by Beyond the Box, Power Mac Center, Foot Locker and Nike, games at Timezone, Playlab, Funtopia, Jollyland and Paeng’s Midtown Bowl, and a Parokya ni Edgar concert at Robinsons Galleria on June 14.

Going Filipino with Diamond Hotel

TODAY is the last day to enjoy Diamond Hotel Philippines’ Filipino Food Festival, dubbed Likhang Malinamnam, at the Corniche restaurant. The festival showcases elevated Filipino food crafted by the hotel’s own chefs, namely Danilo Guerrero, Jr., Emmanuel Reyes, Honey Ecreala, Mon Luyao, and Kiko Bautista. Available for lunch or dinner buffet at P3,880 net per person, this food festival serves comfort dishes with a modern flair: balot a la pobre, seafood paella negra, ginataang kuhol, aligue rice, pako salad with crispy dilis, kesong puti and herbed cheese cream with tinapa, kinilaw, and more. For dessert, takes on local delicacies take the spotlight: Brazo de Mercedes, coconut langka cake, calamansi sorbet, pianono, among others. For reservations call 8528-3000 or e-mail restaurant_rsvn@diamondhotel.com. Vouchers may be purchased at onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com.