Shakey’s celebrates 50 years with 20 new stores

And P50 pizza

SHAKEY’S PIZZA first arrived in Manila in 1975 when San Miguel Corp. opened a restaurant in Makati. Fifty years later, now in the hands of another conglomerate, it is a nationwide staple with around 300 stores, and 20 more coming along.

“We’re opening a lot of Vis-Min (Visayas and Mindanao) stores because we’re under-penetrated [in those areas],” said Shakey’s President and Chief Executive Officer Vicente Gregorio. “We’ve been very busy the last three, four years, even after the pandemic. Expect that to continue, because as the middle class and the economy improves, there are going to be more opportunities from Shakey’s,” he told BusinessWorld during the Shakey’s anniversary celebration on March 10 in its Katipunan, Quezon City branch.

The pizza parlor (its American parent was co-founded in Sacramento by war veteran Sherwood “Shakey” Johnson, his nickname coming from nerve damage from a disease) shifted hands from San Miguel to the Prieto family, and is now Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. (SPAVI), a publicly listed company with a majority of its shares owned by the Century Pacific Group, Inc. (CPG), controlled by the Po family, a relationship that has been in place since 2016. This was after an acquisition done in cooperation with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC through affiliate Arran Investment Pte Ltd, according to a 2023 press release. Through a 2021 investment that bought out GIC’s shares, the Gokongwei family is also part of the pie through JE Holdings, Inc.

“Under the new owners and a bigger group, we’re able to really maximize the growth. We’re happy to be part of a group that’s really growth-oriented,” said Mr. Gregorio.

In recent years, they have also acquired the brands Potato Corner, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, and the franchise for R&B milk tea. Late last year, Shakey’s “completed the incorporation of its United States subsidiary in support of the company’s expansion plans,” according to a previous story from BusinessWorld.

During the anniversary, Mr. Gregorio explained that “The subsidiary we put up in the US is actually for one of our brands, Potato Corner, in the US. Not for Shakey’s. We own the global brand rights for Shakey’s in Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania.”

“We’re preparing and creating the foundations for a bigger portfolio of brands,” he said. However, he also said, “We’re focused with the brands that we currently have… the current brand portfolio we have, there’s a lot of room for growth. We’re just focused on that for now, but we will always be open for opportunities that may come.”

ENOUGH BUSINESS, MORE PIZZA

During the event, the brand announced its promos for its anniversary celebrations, as well as unveiled a commercial with entertainers Marian Rivera, Gary Valenciano, and Ashley Atayde.

One of these promos will be held on March 24 between 2 and 5 p.m., when guests can purchase one Regular Thin Crust Manager’s Choice for only P50. This will be available for dine-in and carryout transactions in all Shakey’s stores except those at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Mactan–Cebu International Airport (MCIA), Boracay, Palawan, and KCC Zamboanga.

Shakey’s also launched a raffle for Supercard holders, during which time it will be awarding P50,000 in cash to one lucky winner every single day for 50 days. From March 25 to May 13, active Supercard holders can earn one raffle entry for every P300 spent on dine-in, carryout, or delivery orders at all Shakey’s stores (except NAIA 3 and MCIA), Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar, and R&B Tea.

Finally, there is Shakey’s 1975 Anniversary Blowout promo which brings together customers’ favorite items in one bundle at P1,975. The bundle features one Large Thin Crust Pizza, seven Chicken ‘N’ Mojos, six Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, and one pitcher of soft drinks. The bundle also comes with the new anniversary-edition Supercard Classic, which includes a Welcome Treat — a choice of Skilleti or Carbonara Platter or any All-Time Favorite or Classic Pizza flavor.

Each bundle comes with Super Fun Treats coupons worth P1,883, which can be used on future orders at Shakey’s, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, R&B Tea, and Potato Corner. Shakey’s 1975 Anniversary Blowout is available for dine-in, carryout, and delivery at all Shakey’s stores nationwide, except at NAIA, MCIA, Boracay, Palawan, Enchanted Kingdom, and KCC Zamboanga.

SECRET TO SUCCESS

Mr. Gregorio credits their 50 years to “Wowing the guests every single chance we get. That has been our secret.”

His own career is intertwined with Shakey’s: starting as a crew member, he became a manager of the Shakey’s branch in Katipunan where the anniversary party was held, back in the late 1980s, and eventually climbing up to his executive post (basically the manager).

“It’s a personal thing. I came from the ranks. I want to help this company and this group grow as big as it can, so that it will also create opportunities for our employees and the younger people,” he told BusinessWorld.

“It’s like an honor and a privilege. It’s a blessing which I need to pay forward.” — Joseph L. Garcia