FOR THIS month’s National Noodle Day — which fell on Oct. 6 — noodle giant Lucky Me! has released a line of T-shirts and tote bags with Linya Linya, a social media and T-shirt company co-founded by Ali Sangalang.

The line was announced on Oct. 2 at the Monde Nissin offices in Pasig, along with a fashion show and standup comedy sets from James Caraan and Nonong Ballinan. The shirts, which come with the slogans “Pang-shirt Canton” and “Pancituationship” appeared on the runway along with the noodle brand’s mascot, Lucky M. Lucky M himself bore a tote bag, also from the collaboration, that said “Carry On Pancit Canton.”

Mr. Sangalang said in a statement, “At Linya Linya, our mission has always been to capture everyday Pinoy wit and experiences in ways that connect with people. This collab with Lucky Me! is natural and exciting — as noodles and Linya are both deeply woven into our lives. Now, you can literally wear what you’re feeling.”

Gen dela Peña, integrated marketing communications head of Monde Nissin, which owns the Lucky Me! brand, told BusinessWorld, “Lucky Me! is not just on their tables, in their pantries. It’s also a wearable item for them. They can take it wherever they go.

“That’s really our goal: to ensure that Lucky Me! is not just part of kain (eating) culture, but really embracing lifestyle and pop culture,” she said.

Alongside the merch, they also have a lineup of social media content with Linya Linya that will come out the entire month.

Fashion is not something new for Lucky Me!. The noodle brand collaborated with clothing brand Uniqlo in the past. “It’s nice to wear what you eat. Sometimes what we eat represents us also,” said Ms. Dela Peña. “Wear what you eat and be proud of it.”

On another note, we also talked nutrition with Lucky Me!: in a world that’s beginning to wise up to nutritional labels, will instant food still have a place at the table? “Lucky Me! noodles are actually a very, very good source of carbohydrates. We know that’s good for the body, for energy,” she said. “Even sodium, for example, the body also benefits from sodium.”

She also noted that some of their customers add vegetables or eggs to their product, increasing its nutritional value. She added, however: “We always promote eating in moderation. Lahat naman ng sobra, masama (everything in excess is bad).”

The limited-edition shirts (P650) and tote bag (P650) are available on Linya Linya’s online store. — J.L. Garcia