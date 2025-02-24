Korean hair rejuvenation salon now in PHL

1 of 2

KOREAN SALON chain Eco Jardin, best known for its hair rejuvenation treatments, is now in the Philippines, with the first branch opening on Feb. 18 at the High Street South Corporate Plaza in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

The salon is introducing to the country a 15- or 18-step scalp treatment. Grace Lam, one of the six all-female partners who brought the salon here, said during the opening, “Here we use exosomes, derived from the stem cells. That really helps the scalp rejuvenate, and later on, promote healthy scalps, and therefore, healthy hair.”

Grace Uy, president of Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. and the wife of Converge Chief Executive Officer Dennis Uy, heads the six-woman team. She loves telling the story (which shows the executive’s lighter side) of how they came to bring the salon here, its first branch outside Korea: “It all started with a game of mahjong. We’re just talking about the experience we all had while we did Eco Jardin in Korea. How can we bring something like this without flying to Korea?” She said during a press conference at the sidelines of the opening.

“Every time we do the service, you really feel rejuvenated after. We’re very relaxed, and then we see the difference it does on our hair,” she said. “A lot of us, once you start getting in your fifties, would start getting hair problems: hair fall, dandruff, and all of those. It was addressed by Eco Jardin.”

The salon was founded in 2016 in Korea by Park Jun, founder and chairman of the P&J Corp. In a statement, he said, “Beauty is about more than looking good — it’s about feeling good. Beauty is such a vast and expansive field, but at its core, it’s about making people feel more beautiful and connecting with nature. Eco Jardin embodies this philosophy, creating an urban retreat where people can relax, enhance their style, and embrace a more beautiful and enjoyable life.”

Eco Jardin Philippines will offer the same premium treatments as the salons in Korean, which include personalized consultations and expert techniques that minimize heat damage and enhance scalp health.

Mary Jane Yu, Eco Jardin Philippines managing director, discussed the difference between the 15-step and the 18-step treatment: “People who have more problematic scalps will most likely take the 18 steps. The 15 steps would be a regular treatment that would keep your scalp healthy.” The 15-step treatment focuses on cleansing and nourishing the scalp, ideal for those looking for regular maintenance and relaxation. Meanwhile, the 18-step treatment is tailored for individuals experiencing scalp issues such as dryness, dandruff, or thinning hair, providing intensive care through targeted serums and massage techniques.

The salon’s services menu ranges from P500 to P3,500 for a haircut, with other treatments going up to P20,000 (for a hair coloring treatment). The hair and scalp treatments they are known for range in price from P10,500 to P14,000.

Asked about her experience in the tech business and how this will shape this hair venture, Ms. Uy said, “Making this happen is because of the six power ladies here.” These ladies include the aforementioned Misses Lam and Uy, Ingrid Tan, Rotina Lim, and Angeline Tan. “It’s not just me. It’s all of us together. Collectively, we all have strength.”

Eco Jardin Philippines is located at the 2nd Floor of High Street South Corporate Plaza, 26th Street, BGC, Taguig City. For more information, visit ecojardin.com.ph. — Joseph L. Garcia