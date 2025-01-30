The San Jose countryside: Exploring the bounties of nature

1 of 4

By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

IT’S FUN to go on a road trip and seek comfort in the countryside, like a character in a modern adventure fleeing the stresses of the city. San Jose, a municipality in the landlocked province of Tarlac in Central Luzon, is indeed a bucolic refuge from the urban chaos, but it is more than just the lush, green backdrop of an urban dweller’s temporary vacation spot.

What was once a land of thick forests and peaceful farms that one would glimpse on the way to Baguio has gradually grown into a beautiful oasis of ecotourism sites worth a trip of its own. Here are some breathtaking natural destinations and food hubs that BusinessWorld has visited in the area.

TARLAC RECREATIONAL PARK

The athletic and outdoorsy may already be familiar with the Jose V. Yap Recreational Complex since it houses a circuit for motor racing, a track and field oval, football and baseball fields, and basketball and volleyball courts. Built in 2009 to host the 2010 Palarong Pambansa, it has since welcomed both sporting events and families and friends on trips seeking outdoor activities.

The 78-hectare complex, known locally as the Tarlac Recreational Park (TRP), has an Olympic-size swimming pool as well as two large kiddie pools. It has a lake where one can kayak or go fishing. Adventurous visitors can rent mountain bikes, dune buggies, or ATVs to explore the vast fields within the complex.

Many groups opt to sit under the shade of the trees and have a picnic or camp overnight. But TRP also has cottages for eight to 12 people, nestled downhill, which affords one a bit of exercise when walking up towards the rest of the facilities.

Most importantly, the park’s location in the eastern part of San Jose, a short drive away from Tarlac City, makes it a good base camp for exploring the rest of the province.

MUDITA GLAMPING RESORT

This next suggestion is a hidden gem that offers a luxurious opportunity to reconnect with nature. Located in Brgy. David in San Jose, the five-hectare Mudita Glamping Resort is right in the middle of a rice field, with bamboo walkways and nipa huts on stilts scattered around the property, a memorable sight to behold.

If you decide to try the glam camping (hence, glamping) adventure, you may find yourself reflecting on your relationship with nature. Instead of the usual fancy tents that other glamping sites have, Mudita has raised huts above the paddies, the cool breeze serving as natural air conditioning, but which are also filled with creature comforts like a small dining table and a mini fridge.

Guests can go for a refreshing swim in the outdoor pool or unwind with a relaxing in-house massage while listening to the therapeutic babbling of a nearby brook.

For food, look no further — the best branch of local Italian restaurant Trattoria Altrove is found here, offering a unique dining experience of pizzas, pastas, salads, and risottos amid the tranquil rice fields.

BAKIR CAFÉ

This quaint spot with a view of the rustic scenery of San Jose has a trendy reputation among locals and tourists. Bakir Café boasts of a wooden-and-bamboo structure that contributes to its countryside ambience, and a menu of Filipino café fusion eats, and coffee and milk tea beverages.

People usually order snacks like fried pugo (quail), fried itik (duck), and French fries, but there are also special dishes like mushroom tempura, bagnet (boiled and deep-fried pork belly), and an array of pastas. Bakir’s main draw would be its drinks, though, which are as rejuvenating as the view around the café.

What visitors usually do is get a table for a group and order, then roam the outdoor area while waiting for the food to arrive, taking advantage of the picture-taking opportunities and quiet time admiring the provincial atmosphere.

MT. NGILE OR LUBIGAN RIVERSIDE PICNIC GROUND

The Tarlac River runs throughout the province, so it has many access points in San Jose for one to bathe in it. The two sites that are easy to visit are the Mt. Ngile Riverside Picnic Ground and the Lubigan Riverside Picnic Ground. Both lie just off the main road and boast stunning views of the river cutting through the lush landscape.

The Mt. Ngile spot is particularly breathtaking since it sits in the shadow of the nearby mountain, as its name suggests. Upon parking at the designated area, the nipa huts beside the river are just a few steps away, available to rent for the day. You can also opt to bring a blanket or banig (a woven straw mat) to set up a small picnic.

While the river has rocky and muddy sections, the water is cold, clear, and refreshing to swim in. It’s a great down-to-earth experience of the waters that run through the town, and a decent stopover close to the next spot on the list.

MONASTERIO DE TARLAC

A trip to the Philippine countryside is incomplete without a visit to a religious landmark. The Monasterio de Tarlac in Brgy. Lubigan is noted for its 30-foot-tall statue of Jesus Christ overlooking the mountains below. It also has a chapel that contains a relic believed to be a fragment of the Holy Cross.

The well-known pilgrimage site has a P50 entrance fee per person for the upkeep of the monastery. While it’s more spiritual than others on this list, this destination is worth visiting even for those who aren’t religious. The view is spectacular, and it offers some affordable street food onsite in case the long drive has made you hungry.

RDC NATURE FARM AND CAMPSITE

The final spot to visit is located in Sitio Baag, known as the Little Baguio of the province as it is part of the Zambales Mountain Range, which is why it enjoys cooler weather compared to the usual flatland heat Central Luzon is known for.

The RDC Nature Farm and Campsite has an entrance fee of P50 per person which goes to the local Aeta community that staffs the farm and campsite.

Multiple hangout spots make the scenic mountaintop fun to relax in for at least a full afternoon. Cafétana, its resident café, offers delicious locally sourced coffee and hot chocolate perfect for the chilly weather, the chairs and tables scattered outdoors across the green terrain.

Visitors can camp overnight for a fee of P150, but on weekends or holidays, the farm and campsite are often filled with visitors roaming the grounds and taking pictures. Because the area is so vast, the added foot traffic doesn’t mean much, the atmosphere is still light and breezy, and the panoramic view remains almost completely verdant green.