WORKING with others is the theme for 2025, the Year of the Wood Snake in the Eastern tradition. For the Lunar New Year, New World Makati Hotel brought over geomancer Patrick Lim Fernandez from the Yin and Yang Shop of Harmony (also in the hotel) for a feng shui forecast for the animal signs in the Eastern zodiac.

“A lot of our luck will be from working through others,” said Mr. Fernandez — which means one’s skill in networking, collaboration, and bringing people together will come to the fore. Mr. Fernandez predicts that industries that concern water (hospitality, travel, beverages, supermarkets, logistics, sales, aquatics, hygiene, and analytics) and metal (banking, finance, automobiles, machinery, jewelry, armed forces, beauty, and healthcare) will be lucky this year.

RAT (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

A Jade Hall Star signifying investments appears in the chart, so it’s advised to diversify one’s income streams. A Dragon Virtue Star presages blessings in disguise — life may seem hard, but the lessons will be priceless. It’s also suggested to seek advice from elders, while an Obstacle Star can be fixed by good feng shui in the home.

OX (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

A Star of Arts brings creativity in all aspects of life, while a Sky Warrior star bids you to be careful with your communication style. An Injury Star means that one should be careful around routine activity, and can be mitigated by donating blood, having a checkup, or deep cleaning around Feb. 4.

TIGER (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

It’s a good year for strategic planning, especially for your three or five-year plans. It’s advised to take care of your mental health, but an Unexpected Wealth Star brings possible windfalls.

RABBIT (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

It’s a year of skills development and self-improvement for the Rabbit, but a Disaster Hurdle means one needs to talk to trusted people about big decisions. “Make sure you’re able to see it for both the rational side and also the emotional side before you make a decision,” Mr. Fernandez said. One influential star promotes the building and nurturing of family connections.

DRAGON (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Last year’s luck hasn’t completely rubbed off from the Dragon, but this year’s focus is on relationships. Married or attached Dragons should maintain and nurture their current relationships, while it’s a good year for single Dragons to find a mate. A Surpassing Path Star makes it easy to surpass goals one has set for themselves, but a Lonely Discord Star means that one should manage their social battery well this year.

SNAKE (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025)

Well, it’s your year: a Spotlight Star means more attention and recognition this year, which in turn means one should practice humility and gratefulness towards the people who have helped you. “This year also has to do with trust,” Mr. Fernandez said, which means surrounding yourself with trusted advisers. While second-guessing decisions may come this year, it’s advised to trust your gut.

HORSE (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

It’s one of the luckier signs this year, with possibilities for multiple streams of income. A certain star in their chart says to do things during the day (and not the evening), while an Intelligence Star makes it easier to absorb information (so you can use this time to study). Another star increases their attractiveness to people, and therefore the temptation to stray.

GOAT (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

A certain star in the charts means information may not come from trusted sources, while a Leopard Tail Star presages conflict, so take care to maintain harmony in relationships. A Sky Emperor Star signifies leadership, so it might be a good time to take more responsibility and lead initiatives. An Illness Star means you must take better care of your health this year, but cherishing and keeping key friendships will certainly help.

MONKEY (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

It’s a friend of the Snake (which means good luck), while a Moon Star in the charts means seeking mentorship from the women in your life. Opportunities may come from people you haven’t met yet, so it will be beneficial to develop these relationships. It’s also advised not to meddle in other people’s business this year.

ROOSTER (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

One star gives rewards for hard work through the years, while another brings good luck to leaders, so 2025 is a good time to find your leadership style. You’ll be more irritable this year, so avoid things that can trigger you.

DOG (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

In conflict with last year’s Dragon, a Red Phoenix Star brings strengthening and expanding social horizons. A Virtue Star brings lots of opportunities, but Mr. Fernandez advises letting go of grudges. One should maintain a healthy physical and financial lifestyle and avoid impulse spending.

PIG (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

It’s in conflict with the Snake (sorry). To avoid bad luck this year, the Pig should be selfless and do good deeds without expectation of anything in return. Still, it’s a good time for travel and to invest in assets. — Joseph L. Garcia