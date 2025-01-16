LOOKING for a really good croissant in Manila used to be a bit of a challenge (you would have to troop to the mall, or order a batch from a baker friend). Things have changed, and a new player has now come all the way from Singapore.

Tiong Bahru Bakery’s roots are in Singapore’s indie district, which it was named after. Offering French Viennoiseries (a French term for the Austrian pastries they’ve perfected), the bakery has been around since 2012. Its location in Bonifacio Global City’s Verve Residences is its first foray out of Singapore, where they have 21 outlets. “Manila, with its vibrant culinary scene, and deep appreciation for food that brings people together felt like a perfect first home for Tiong Bahru Bakery overseas,” said Tiong Bahru Bakery International General Manager, Matt Mclaughlan in a speech during a preview on Jan. 14.

At the heart of its menu is the classic Croissant — golden and flaky on the outside, with rich buttery aroma and mouthfeel (we’d also like to point out its shiny laminated surface, which baker acquaintances say is hard to achieve). A new batch is baked every two hours to ensure freshness.

“Our signature croissant takes three whole days to make: the combination of fermentation… of folding, of prepping, proofing, and baking to get that delicious, buttery, flaky taste,” said Mr. Mclaughlan in his speech.

We had one along with coffee, and it did taste more buttery and was more yielding (that is, softer and easier to break) than other croissants in the city (though the difference may be imperceptible to many). We do note that the coffee and the croissant were served cold, but we’ll clock this up to first-day jitters. We also had a pain au chocolat, just to round things out, and we were satisfied with the chocolate filling and the excellent flaky pastry. “You either love it now, or you will love (it) in a few minutes,” said Mr. Mclaughlan in his speech.

“We pride ourselves in using these time-honored French backing techniques that hone the craft in true artisanal baking. Every croissant, every loaf, every pastry that you see behind me starts with the finest ingredients and is infused with a deep respect for this tradition,” he continued.

“I’d like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our partners, Jollibee Foods Corp.,” he said, thus adding another feather to the homegrown global brand’s cap. The same group has the franchises for Panda Express, Yoshinoya, and Burger King in the Philippines, not to mention acquiring the Tim Ho Wan and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brands.

Tiong Bhru Bakery is located at Verve Residences in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. — Joseph L. Garcia