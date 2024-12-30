ON Friday, the winners of this year’s edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) — its 50th — were announced, with the prison drama Green Bones bagging most of the prizes.

The complete list of winners follows:

Best Picture: Green Bones

2nd Best Picture: The Kingdom

3rd Best Picture: My Future You

4th Best Picture: Isang Himala

Best Director: (Shared) Crisanto Aquino for My Future You and Michael Tuviera for The Kingdom

Special Jury Prize: (Shared) Topakk and Isang Himala

Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos, Espantaho

Best Actor: Dennis Trillo, Green Bones

Best Supporting Actor: Ruru Madrid, Green Bones

Best Supporting Actress: Kakki Teodoro, Isang Himala

Best Child Performer: Sienna Stevens, Green Bones

Breakthrough Performance: Seth Fedelin, My Future You

Special Jury Prize (Performance): Vice Ganda, And the Breadwinner is…

Best Screenplay: Ricky Lee and Angeli Atienza, Green Bones

Best Musical Score: Vincent de Jesus, Isang Himala

Best Sound: Ditoy Aguila, Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital

Best Original Theme Song: “Ang Himala ay Nasa Puso” for Isang Himala, written by Vincent de Jesus and Ricky Lee.

Best Editing: Vanessa Ubas de Leon, My Future You

Best Cinematography: Neil Daza, Green Bones

Best Production Design: Nestor Abrogena, The Kingdom

Best Visual Effects: Riot Inc., The Kingdom

Gender Sensitivity Award: And the Breadwinner is…

FPJ Memorial Award: Topakk

Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: The Kingdom

Best Student Short Film: University of Makati, Saan Aabot ang 50 Pesos mo?

2nd Best Student Short Film: University of Malabon

3rd Best Student Short Film: University of the Philippines Mindanao

Best Float: Topakk and Uninvited