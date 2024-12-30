Home Arts & Leisure The winners of the MMFF 2024
ON Friday, the winners of this year’s edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) — its 50th — were announced, with the prison drama Green Bones bagging most of the prizes.
The complete list of winners follows:
Best Picture: Green Bones
2nd Best Picture: The Kingdom
3rd Best Picture: My Future You
4th Best Picture: Isang Himala
Best Director: (Shared) Crisanto Aquino for My Future You and Michael Tuviera for The Kingdom
Special Jury Prize: (Shared) Topakk and Isang Himala
Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos, Espantaho
Best Actor: Dennis Trillo, Green Bones
Best Supporting Actor: Ruru Madrid, Green Bones
Best Supporting Actress: Kakki Teodoro, Isang Himala
Best Child Performer: Sienna Stevens, Green Bones
Breakthrough Performance: Seth Fedelin, My Future You
Special Jury Prize (Performance): Vice Ganda, And the Breadwinner is…
Best Screenplay: Ricky Lee and Angeli Atienza, Green Bones
Best Musical Score: Vincent de Jesus, Isang Himala
Best Sound: Ditoy Aguila, Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital
Best Original Theme Song: “Ang Himala ay Nasa Puso” for Isang Himala, written by Vincent de Jesus and Ricky Lee.
Best Editing: Vanessa Ubas de Leon, My Future You
Best Cinematography: Neil Daza, Green Bones
Best Production Design: Nestor Abrogena, The Kingdom
Best Visual Effects: Riot Inc., The Kingdom
Gender Sensitivity Award: And the Breadwinner is…
FPJ Memorial Award: Topakk
Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: The Kingdom
Best Student Short Film: University of Makati, Saan Aabot ang 50 Pesos mo?
2nd Best Student Short Film: University of Malabon
3rd Best Student Short Film: University of the Philippines Mindanao
Best Float: Topakk and Uninvited