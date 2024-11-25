UNIQLO announces the launch of The Heart of LifeWear, a new initiative to donate one million new items of HeatTech thermal clothing to people in need around the world this winter. This global initiative originated with Uniqlo considering the question “What makes life better?” and asking how, in its 40th anniversary year, the brand could take further concrete action to contribute to society through LifeWear.

Speaking about the announcement of the initiative, Koji Yanai, Senior Group Executive Officer at Fast Retailing Co. Ltd, the parent company of Uniqlo, said, “All over the world, every day there are people whose situation suddenly changes regardless of their intentions or will — due to conflict, persecution, or natural disasters. No one wants to become a refugee, or to find themselves suddenly living in precarious circumstances.”

“Through our new global initiative from this winter, The Heart of LifeWear, Uniqlo seeks to make a positive impact on the lives of as many people as we can who are living in such situations, aiming to help make life better and more comfortable — even just a little — for people in need around the world,” he said.

Currently, there are more than 120 million refugees and internally-displaced people globally, as well as many others who are forced to live in difficult circumstances, both in markets where Uniqlo operates and in nearby regions. Through the initiative, Uniqlo will provide support to help make life a little more comfortable for people forced to flee, children in need, victims of natural disasters, and other vulnerable people around the world. Along with HeatTech thermal items, Uniqlo will also donate breathable, lightweight AIRism clothing, depending on the climate of the recipient region.

Uniqlo will be assisted by its global brand ambassadors Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda, Gordon Reid, Ayumu Hirano, and Adam Scott; as well as Toray Group, the leading Japanese materials manufacturer and long-term Uniqlo partner who jointly developed HeatTech.

Uniqlo also presented a list of beneficiaries for the program: 500,000 items will be donated through the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. 100,000 pieces will be given to the victims of the Noto Peninsula earthquake and torrential rains, and to child and family services facilities in Japan. 120,000 pieces will be donated to elderly people, children, and PWDs in Greater China. Elderly people living alone and in poverty in South Korea will receive 50,000 pieces, while refugees, internally displaced people, victims of natural disasters, and adults and children living in poverty around Southeast Asia, India, and Australia will receive 120,000 pieces. Refugees and adults and children living in poverty will receive 100,000 pieces in Europe, while refugees and the homeless in North America will receive 80,000 items. These planned figures were announced in Nov. 13, though distribution dates, locations, and recipients in each region will be announced at a later date.