Uniqlo launches innerwear for women of any age, size, and lifestyle

JAPANESE global apparel retailer Uniqlo introduces LifeWear for Her, a lineup of innerwear for women fit for any age, size, and lifestyle. Launched March 29, LifeWear for Her is now available in all Uniqlo stores nationwide.

The line is meant to grow with women as they take on key events of their lives, from fitting their first bra, to trying on practical wear for school, to purchasing pieces for maternity support.

“Undergarments set the basis of comfort,” said Kelly Go, co-founder and managing director of Auro Chocolate, a cacao and chocolate products producer. “That’s the underpinning of every outfit. If you’re uncomfortable there… You’d be fidgeting the whole day,” she said at the LifeWear for Her launch.

“I wear the comfiest clothes in the office, but I still want to look professional,” said Jacqueline Yuengtian Gutierrez, co-founder and CEO of Filipino brands Happy Skin Cosmetics and BLK Cosmetics. “It inspires people if you wear something nice. It inspires the people around you to also do that,” she added at the same event.

The products in the lineup are:

* Wireless Bra (3D Hold). Uniqlo’s original three-dimensional cup structure is now available in more cup sizes for an improved fit. The seamless design stays hidden under outer layers.

* Wireless Bra (Relax) (Plunging Lace). This wireless bra has a relaxed and unrestrictive fit for a natural outline. Its strap adjusters are made for comfort and are complemented by soft and stretchy lace.

AIRism Ultra Seamless Shorts (Hiphugger). These have a hip-hugging design and are made with smooth UNIQLO’s AIRism fabric with quick-drying technology.

* AIRism Ultra Seamless Shorts (High Rise Brief). Made with breathable AIRism fabric that actively wicks moisture and heat from the skin, it is improved by the fabric of the gusset, which is gentle on the skin.

* AIRism Body Shaper Non-Lined Half Shorts (Smooth). This garment shapes the waist. It is soft, snug, and uses AIRism technology for stay-fresh comfort. Women can choose between the smooth version and the support version, which uses various knitting techniques for additional tummy control and to give the thighs a sleek silhouette.

AIRism Absorbent Sanitary Shorts (Hiphugger). Meant to be used during a woman’s period, the Sanitary Shorts are lightweight and can absorb up to 20 ml of moisture. The central part of the crotch has an absorbent double layer for added protection. The crotch panel also has two wings for use with sanitary napkins. The body is likewise made with AIRism technology, with odor-control features and water-resistant fabric. It has a low-rise hip-hugger style, with seamless hems that have no fabric edges. — Patricia Mirasol