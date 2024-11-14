Dining In/Out (11/14/24)

1 of 5

Kenangan Coffee is now in Manila

KENANGAN COFFEE, Indonesia’s beloved coffee brand, is now in Manila, brought into the country by the Fredley Group of Companies (FGC). The first branch opened on Nov. 12 at the North Entertainment Mall of SM Mall of Asia. Kenangan Coffee is renowned for its locally sourced beans and its signature Kenangan Latte, a creamy and smoky drink with a distinct flavor from black aren (palm sugar). The brand is set to expand its presence across the Philippines with plans to open more branches in SM East Ortigas, SM Megamall, SM Bicutan, SM Baguio and SM North EDSA. “We are excited to welcome Kenangan Coffee to the Fredley Group family. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, diverse dining experiences to the Filipino market,” said Avin Ong, founder and chief executive officer of FGC, in a statement. “We believe Kenangan Coffee’s unique flavors will resonate with local coffee lovers, and we’re thrilled to be part of its growth in the country.”

Pancake House enters the holidays with bibingka

PANCAKE HOUSE is bringing back one of its seasonal specials: Bibingka Pancakes. Available for a limited time from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 — or while supplies last — this festive favorite captures the holiday spirit. Pancake House offers a twist on the classic bibingka, a traditional rice cake. Each serving features fluffy golden pancakes with queso de bola and salted egg, and topped with melted butter. They are served with muscovado sugar and freshly grated coconut on the side. At P189, the Bibingka Pancakes are available across all Pancake House branches, through dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, or delivery. The price is inclusive of 12% VAT, with an additional 8% service charge for dine-in, and may vary for takeout and delivery orders.

Seattle’s Best Coffee’s new Caramel Pecan collection

FOR THE holiday season, Seattle’s Best Coffee has crafted four beverages that have a fusion of rich caramel and nutty pecan flavors. These are Iced Caramel Pecan (made with pecan praline syrup, cream and milk, sugar syrup, espresso, and ice cubes), Caramel Pecan Javakula (an ice-blended drink with pecan praline syrup topped with whipped cream), Caramel Pecan Javanilla (coffee ice cream with pecan praline syrup, low-fat milk, chilled water, garnished with whipped cream), and Hot Caramel Pecan (with pecan praline syrup, cream and milk, sugar syrup, and an espresso shot).

New York Steakhouse-inspired menu at Shake Shack

SHAKE SHACK is shaking up the holidays with heavy steakhouse offerings. There is the New York Steakhouse Burger, made with 100% Angus cheeseburger, with white cheddar topped with sautéed mushrooms, fried onions, and horseradish peppercorn mayo. Also offered are New York Steakhouse Fries: crinkle-cut fries topped with horseradish peppercorn mayo, bacon, and scallions. Match that with the Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Shake Shack’s signature chocolate frozen custard hand-spun with frosted mint syrup, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. There’s even some alcohol for a holiday buzz: Shack Red or White Wine, available by the glass or by the bottle, and ShackMeister Ale, available in bottles, tap, or packs of four.

Whisky Library offers Macallan masterclass

THIS NOVEMBER, the Whisky Library will hold an evening celebrating The Macallan. This is a guided tasting called “A Night on Earth in Scotland, A Night on Earth — The Journey, and The Macallan Classic Cut Limited Edition 2023.” Hosted by Macallan brand ambassador Hans Eckstein, the masterclass will provide unique insights into the stories and artistry behind each bottle. Whisky connoisseurs and newcomers alike can join The Macallan Masterclass on Nov. 20, 7-9 p.m., for P4,500 nett per person. Book through: https://tickets.newportworldresorts.com/products/the-macallan-masterclass?group=experiences. For more information on Masterclasses at The Whisky Library from Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.