Dining In/Out (05/18/23)

Breakfast at Antonio’s opens at Robinsons Magnolia

FOR CLOSE to 20 years now, those who are really serious about their morning meals have made the journey to the casual all-day breakfast spot in Tagaytay simply called Breakfast at Antonio’s. Last year, chef Tonyboy Escalante, the owner and founder of Antonio’s Group of Restaurants, received an offer to house the Tagaytay landmark in Robinsons Magnolia. The branch of the restaurant opened at the Quezon City mall on May 12. “We are eternally grateful to Robinsons Mall’s management for giving us this once in a lifetime partnership that allows us to bring the ‘Antonio’s Experience’ to Metro Manila,” said Mr. Escalante in a statement. The branch offers Breakfast at Antonio’s all-time favorites and heirloom recipes, such as the Twice-Cooked Adobo, Housemade Longganisa, Classic Pancakes, Grilled Ensaymada, Roast Beef and Monte Cristo sandwiches, and more. The restaurant is housed in a standalone bungalow-type structure with Filipino-Spanish design elements in the mall’s courtyard garden. Open seven days a week as early as 7 a.m., Breakfast at Antonio’s in Robinsons Magnolia will comfortably seat guests indoors and al fresco. In a tip of the hat to members of the Filipino-Chinese community who reside nearby, the branch is adding Arroz Caldo (rice congee) with an array of condiments to the menu, as well as servings of Taho (a sweet tofu pudding) from 7 to 11 a.m. There are also breakfast dishes from all over the globe including Eggs Royale, Turkish Eggs, Shakshuka, Chorizo Scrambled Eggs, Soft Boiled Eggs with brioche fingers, and Egg Cocotte, among many others. Meanwhile, frozen deli meats, sourdough bread, croissants, baguettes, artisan pastries and more baked goods, fruit jams, and other products found in Tagaytay will be available at the Pedro the Grocer corner in the new branch. Pedro the Grocer is a venture started by Mr. Escalante and his eldest son, Basti.

Shake Shack opens in SM North EDSA

SHAKE SHACK is opening its first branch at the north of the metropolis at SM North EDSA. It brings its made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more to hungry fans in Quezon City when it opens on May 19 at 10 a.m. with a summer spectacle featuring buskers and dancers plus performances from various circus acts. Early birds will score Shack stuff. The very first guest will get one year’s worth of Concretes (one every month) and Shack swag exclusively available in Shack SM North. The first 100 guests to purchase for dine in or takeaway will receive any of the following Shack merchandise: Shack stickers, a T-shirt and drawstring bag for a minimum single receipt of P1,000; and Shack stickers, a T-shirt, tote and tumbler for a minimum single receipt of P2,000. Designed by Young Guns 19 awardee Raxenne Maniquiz, the limited-edition swag (including a handy pouch) will also be available for purchase at the Shack SM North during the opening. A sweet line up of desserts will be available in Shack SM North, including the Berry Bituin concrete, a take on Quezon City’s City of Stars moniker and the Tagalog word for star (bituin), which combines vanilla frozen custard, strawberry sauce and Auro chocolate chunks, topped with freeze-dried strawberries. Also available will be Apple Pie Oh My concrete — vanilla frozen custard blended with Tilde Bakery and Kitchen’s French Apple Pie. A treat for a cause, 5% of sales from any Pie Oh My concrete support CENTEX, Ayala Foundation’s education program that promotes student, parent, and teacher development in underserved Filipino communities. The concrete’s frozen custard is made with real sugar — no corn syrup — and milk from dairy farmers who pledge never to use artificial growth hormones.

New flavors at new Fog City Creamery branch

FOG City Creamery offers new flavors at its newly opened Power Plant branch in Makati. The new flavors are made for the Filipino palate including Suman Latik, a popular rice cake with a caramelized coconut cream; Queso Mais, a combination of the sweet and salty flavor of corn and cheese; Malunggay (horse raddish), one of the healthiest vegetables that is usually available in home gardens, and Cheese Pimiento, made out of childhood savory spread. Other new flavors are Avocado, Black and Pink, Honey Butter Nut, Olive Oil, and sugar-free ice cream. Fog City Creamery’s new Power Plant Mall branch offers guilt-free desserts, including vegan and lactose-free offerings. More stores are set to open this year. Fog City Creamery, available for delivery via 0917-883-3344, offers party carts for special occasions. For more information, visit fogcitycreamery.com or e-mail fogcitycreamery@gmail.com.

Taco Tuesday offer from Taco Bell

TACO Bell’s latest Taco Tuesday offer, available throughout the month of May, involves the Naked Chicken Taco which is available on those days for P99 from its regular price of P239. That’s P140 in savings. The Naked Chicken Taco contains a generous helping of shredded fresh lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and sour cream encased in a chicken taco shell that is batter-fried. Available for dine-in and take-out at all Taco Bell branches, it can also be delivered by calling the 8911-1111 hotline and delivery partners GrabFood and foodpanda (prices may vary when ordering via partners).