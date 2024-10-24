Palawan affirmed its position as one of the premier tourist destinations as it ranked 13th in the ‘World’s Best Islands’ list from a travel website.

186,000 readers of Travel + Leisure completed the 2024 World’s Best Award survey on the platform. Each island was rated based on its natural attractions/beaches, activities/sights, restaurants/food, people/friendliness, and value.

Maldives ranked first with a score of 95.63, followed by Phú Quốc, Vietnam with 94.41, and Bali, Indonesia with 93.26.

Palawan received a 90.59, underscoring its position as one of the top-of-mind destinations in Southeast Asia.

“This recognition is a testament to Palawan’s extraordinary beauty and the unwavering dedication of our people to delivering exceptional experiences,” Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said.

According to TPB, the tourist spot on the western coast of the Philippines is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty. The island offers a combination of adventure and tranquility, including the Puerto Princesa Underground River, a part of the New7Wonders of Nature in 2012, and a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Heritage Site.

“We remain committed to preserving and promoting the island’s natural and cultural heritage for generations to come,” Ms. Nograles added.

Boracay in Aklan, Mactan in Cebu, and Panglao in Bohol were all shortlisted for the 2025 World’s Best Awards of the website. – Almira Louise S. Martinez