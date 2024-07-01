Style (07/01/24)

1 of 3

Montblanc presents summer novelties

MONTBLANC continues expanding its wearable technology line with the introduction of new, elegant colorways and a partnership with Mimi Hearing Technologies that brings personalized audio to the MTB 03 In-ear Headphones via the Montblanc Sound App. The latest edition of the Montblanc MTB 03 In-Ear Headphones delves into the Montblanc archives to introduce a deep British green reminiscent of an early Meisterstück writing instrument. With design details directly inspired by the Meisterstück itself, the in-ear headphones boast of a lightweight resin construction and are crowned with the Montblanc emblem. Features like Active Noise Cancellation with live mode, water resistance, and intuitive touch controls ensure a seamless, immersive audio experience. To craft the sound of the MTB 03, Montblanc worked with sound engineer Axel Grell who fine-tuned the hardware components to craft a Montblanc Sound Signature. Montblanc partnered with Mimi Hearing Technologies to offer a personalized sound experience. Using Mimi’s hearing test technology, a personalized auditory profile is created based on the individual’s hearing capability in the Montblanc Sound App, the companion to the MTB 03 In-ear Headphones. The sound is then automatically adjusted to the user’s distinct hearing needs, restoring missing details, and enriching the overall sound. As for timepieces, the Montblanc Summit 3 Smart watch is inspired by the purity of glaciers, the latest blue colorway features a lightweight titanium watch case and configurable watch faces following in the glacial theme. It comes with interchangeable calf leather and nylon-rubber straps in petrol blue. For active movers, Summit 3 incorporates a personal health suite via the Summit App that tracks health and wellness goals, and offers features like step tracking, sleep monitoring, and blood oxygen measurement. The MTB 03 In-Ear Headphones and Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch are now available at Montblanc boutiques worldwide and online. Montblanc is available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Solaire Resort Entertainment City.

Marks & Spencer & Sienna Miller

MARKS & SPENCER (M&S) has announced a design collaboration with British actress and style icon Sienna Miller, which was launched at the Marks & Spencer Rockwell and Shangri-La Plaza stores on June 26. Ms. Miller said, “I have always had a genuine love for M&S — it’s a brand that is part of the fabric of British life and holds special associations for so many people… To collaborate on a womenswear design project made total sense. I can’t wait to see what customers think of the collection.” Maddy Evans, M&S Womenswear Director, adds: “We are absolutely delighted to build upon our relationship with Sienna Miller and introduce a design collaboration that is inspired by her own personal wardrobe. Sienna is the epitome of the modern woman — confident, empowered, and effortlessly chic and her unique style and personality perfectly complements our brand values.” The collaboration has resulted in a 33-piece collection. With a nod to summer festivals, 1970s prints, exotic adventures, and some of Ms. Miller’s favorite vintage finds, the collection embraces her high/low dressing. Her “dress of the season” is a chic, ultra feminine, ruffle maxi dress available in ivory and pale blue, and a beaded tank dress that suggests her iconic Glastonbury style. There’s also a multipurpose sarong in reference to a scarf gifted to her by her father. Marks & Spencer has 20 stores in the Philippines.

Puma introduces Speedcat OG ahead of F1 Season

GLOBAL sports brand Puma has relaunched a sneaker, the Speedcat OG on June 29 to signal the beginning of a new Speedcat campaign for the forthcoming months. The sneaker, originally conceived as fireproof footwear for Formula One (F1) racers in 1998, has secured its status since the 2000s, thanks to its innovative silhouette, low-profile heel, and signature Puma cat embroidery. In line with the recent low-profile look trend, Speedcat has re-emerged as one of the most popular sneakers. Speedcat OG adopts Ultra Suede, an enhanced material surpassing the original suede. This model is distinguished by a gold foil logo on the tongue and heel tab, along with a cat embroidery signature on the toe. Additionally, the updated midsole and Softform+ footbed ensure a lighter, more comfortable fit, increasing the overall wearability compared to previous models. The Speedcat OG will be available exclusively at Atmos, Bonifacio Global City.