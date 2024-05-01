Arts & Culture (05/01/24)

1 of 6

NCCA leads National Heritage Month 2024

MAY is National Heritage Month (NHM), a period dedicated to preserving and promoting the Philippines’ rich culture. This year’s theme is “Championing Heritage: Capacity Building to Transform Communities,” and the celebration is led by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). There will be activities all month, kicking off with the Gotad Ad Kiyangan Festival at Kiangan, Ifugao, on May 1, and continuing with the training of cultural heritage workers at Ifugao State University on May 2. Various tours and workshops will be held throughout the Philippines for the rest of May.

Filipino entrepreneurs hold charity photo exhibition

ALUMNI of the Harvard Business School and other prominent business figures in the Philippines are set to hold a charitable photo exhibit this month. Organized by the Owner/President Management Program of Harvard Business School Philippine Chapter Alumni Association, it will showcase 41 photographs by Jose E.B. Antonio of Century Properties Group, Tony Tan Caktiong of Jollibee Food Corp., and William Chua Co Kiong of Wills International Sales Corp. The photos were all taken by these men on their travels around the world. Proceeds from the sale of the photographs will be directed towards various charitable initiatives. The exhibition will run from May 3 to June 3 at the Antonio Gallery on the 4th level of Century City Mall in Makati City.

Montalban unveils historical markers

IN celebration of the 123rd municipal founding anniversary of Montalban, Rizal, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and the Municipal Government of Montalban recently unveiled two historical markers related to the town’s pivotal role in the 1896 Philippine Revolution. The first marker is for the establishment of the Gobierno Departamental Del Centro De Luzon (Departmental Government of Central Luzon) which oversaw the revolutionary organizations in Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, and Morong. The second marker is for the Battle of Mt. Puray, which marks the victory of Filipino revolutionary forces under generals Emilio Aguinaldo and Licerio Geronimo against a much-bigger Spanish force in 1897. Both landmarks are located in the upland barangay of Puray, a Dumagat tribal village 15 kilometers away from the town proper near the foot of the mountain.

Floral Artists to exhibit at Imahica Art Gallery

IMAHICA Art will be opening the group show of the Floral Artists Manila, “Floral Splendor VI,” on May 4 at 3 p.m. The exhibit aims to provide an immersive journey into the realm of floral artistry, with each artist expressing their personal journey through vibrant botanical colors, shapes, and textures. The 14 featured artists have works ranging from lush and romantic compositions to bold and avant-garde expressions, encompassing a wide spectrum of floral artistry. “Floral Splendor VI” will run from May 4 to 26 at Imahica Art Gallery, 2A Lee Gardens, Lee St., Mandaluyong City.

Virgin Labfest calls for writing fellowship applications

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is now accepting applications for the Virgin Labfest (VLF) 19 Writing Fellowship Program. Applications will be accepted until May 15. The two-week mentorship program will select eight writing fellows who will take part in lectures, discussions, and workshops on playwriting, script critiquing, and other aspects of theater production. This year, the program will run from June 18 to 30, both online via Zoom and onsite at the CCP Complex in Pasay City. The fellowship will culminate in a staged reading of their works. Interested applicants must be college students or young professionals, aged 29 years old or below, who have not had a play produced by a professional theater company or published in a literary journal. For more details, visit the CCP/VLF website and social media pages.

National Museum holds heritage conservation talks

THE Museum Foundation, in partnership with the National Museum of the Philippines, is presenting a series of talks this month titled “Heritage Conservation: Preserving Our Past for the Future.” The talks will be held at the National Museum Auditorium every Saturday (May 4, 11, 18, and 25). They aim to provide a platform for everyone to engage in insightful discussions about heritage identification, preservation, and protection of cultural, historical, and national heritage sites. On May 4, the topic is “Sacred Spaces: Repaint, Overpaint or Restore” led by Tats Manahan. On May 11, Dr. Gerard Lico will discuss “Conserving Modern Heritage.” On May 18, heritage planning around rivers will be tackled by Paulo Alcazaren in “A Tale of Two Rivers.” Finally, May 25 will have “Law and the Setting for Heritage,” with Mark Evidente as the speaker. Admission to all talks is free.

Rep stages I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

THIS coming June, Repertory Philippines (Rep) will be giving Filipinos a wild ride through the phases of modern relationships in the form of the musical comedy I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. With book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, music by composer Jimmy Brooks, and direction by Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Rep’s latest production presents a series of hilarious yet familiar vignettes on connection and intimacy, commitment and loneliness. It will feature a cast of four — Gian Magdangal, Gabby Padilla, Krystal Kane, and Marvin Ong — playing 40 different characters. The show will run from June 14 to July 6 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in RCBC Plaza, Makati City.