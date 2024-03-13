Arts & Culture (03/13/24)

1 of 8

Fundacion Sansó holds exhibit of donated works

THE LATEST exhibit at Fundacion Sansó is “Magnanimous Reciprocity,” which showcases donations of painter Juvenal Sansó’s work, memorabilia, and other pieces from various important collectors. “Through donating artworks to the museum, collectors (Joaquin) Teotico, (Mohammed) Ronaghi, Raffy Simpao, Eliot and Cherry Maguan, and Annatha Lilo Gutierrez join the museum in becoming active stewards of Mr. Sansó’s artistic legacy,” said Ricky Francisco, its gallery director. “Magnanimous Reciprocity” runs until March 30 at Fundacion Sansó, 32 V. Cruz St., San Juan, open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. except for Sundays and holidays.

Six the Musical slated to arrive in Manila in October

THE HIT musical from West End, Broadway, and beyond, Six the Musical, is making its way to Manila this October at the Theatre at Solaire. It will have a limited season in Manila, running from Oct. 1 to 20. Six the Musical tells the story of the six wives of King Henry VIII, who step out of the shadow of their infamous husband and reclaim their own narratives. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the modern-pop musical brings Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr to life, portraying them as fierce and influential pop stars. Tickets go on pre-sale from April 15 to 17 and on sale on April 19 via TicketWorld, with a waitlist for exclusive first access available at www.gmg-productions.com only until April 12.

Benilde mounts Women’s Month exhibit

IN commemoration of International Women’s Month, students and young professionals have put up a multi-site exhibition to empower women across artistic and creative practices. “The Women Around Us” features original works by artists from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) in different media: printmaker Helena Sharon Malinis, digital painter Ysshi Carla Caburnay, photographer Mikayla Shaine Alonzo, mixed media artist Chleia Zyrille Samson, and prose writer Angeline Ashlee Marquez, among others. “The Women Around Us” is on view at the Main Lobby of DLS-CSB’s Atrium and the 8F Gallery and 9F Gallery of its Design + Arts Campus until March 26.

CCP façade lights up for Women’s Month

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) is lighting up the CCP Main Building, the Bamboo Pavilion, and the CCP Blackbox Theater in purple to celebrate Women’s Month this March. Designed by Camille Balistoy and Jericho Pagana and executed by the CCP’s Production Design and Technical Services Division, the façade lighting is a gesture recognizing Filipino women’s accomplishments and contributions to nation-building. It runs until March 31.

Instituto Cervantes holds Nebrija exhibition

THE EXHIBITION “Nebrija en Filipinas” at the Instituto Cervantes in Intramuros this March seeks to celebrate Antonio de Nebrija’s work in defining the first grammars of the Philippine vernacular languages. This event is organized in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain, Fundación Antonio Nebrija from Madrid, Biblioteca Nacional de España, and the University of Sto. Tomas. Nebrija’s contributions have spawned endeavors directly influenced by his teachings, marking Tagalog as a language that possessed a grammar long before many European languages. The exhibit, found in Instituto Cervantes’ office on Real Street in Intramuros, is free and open to the public until June 12.

The M offers a sneak peek of REP’s Betrayal

A PREVIEW of Repertory Philippines’ current production of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, with Filipino-British actor James Bradwell reading lines as Robert, will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila on March 14, 3 p.m. The event includes a 20-minute discussion with Bambina Olivares, The M’s communications and special projects consultant. Mr. Bradwell stars as Robert in the Philippine run of Betrayal at Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in RCBC Plaza until March 17. Directed by Victor Lirio, the play explores contemporary notions of Philippine diaspora and heritage through the complicated love story of Emma, Robert, and Jerry. Those interested can register for the preview through https://tinyurl.com/ekw9n7uj

Lec Cruz curates group shows at MO_Space

AT the MO_Space gallery, Lec Cruz has curated two shows that will run this March. The Main Gallery will house “Synchronized Syncopation,” featuring the works of Andre Baldovino, Benjie Cabangis, Zean Cabangis, Clarence Chun, August Lyle Espino, Gene Paul Martin, Jonathan Olazo, Bernardo Pacquing, Carina Santos, and Nestor Vinluan. The show aims to represent the world of abstraction and non-representational art, contextualizing its evolution to form a narrative and a mini-survey of Philippine abstraction. Gallery 2 will have “When E Minor Adds 9,” featuring the works of Lec Cruz, Victoria Fabella, Is Jumalon, and Victoria Montinola. This show focuses on works that try to extend recognizable figuration by fragmenting images and recontextualizing their entirety. The two exhibits will be open for public viewing at MO_Space, Bonifacio High Street, BGC, from March 16 until April 21.

WOW soiree to have Manila talks

THE next World of Women (WOW) soiree in Manila will be held on March 20. With themes of inspiring inclusion and investing in women, the “talk show” event aims to represent a diversity of organizations and experiences through its speakers. “It will be a stimulating evening for women at all stages of their careers, from all sectors, considering their development to their next level of responsibility,” WOW said in a statement. The all-women global development program and community was established in 2020 by founder Isa Buencamino as a response to the issue of under-representation of women in leadership positions in all sectors worldwide. For more details, including the venue, visit WOW’s social media pages.