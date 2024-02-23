Entertainment News (02/23/24)

1 of 4

UP to honor 3 national artists in Tanghal Tertulia

For National Arts Month, the University of the Philippines (UP) will hold a Tanghal Tertulia to honor three of its living National Artists on their birthdays — Ramon P. Santos, Gemino H. Abad, and Virgilio S. Almario — on Feb. 26, 4-7 p.m. at the Amphitheater of the UP Executive House in UP Diliman, Quezon City. The event includes performances from other notable figures in UP’s cultural scene, including: Jose Dalisay Jr., Isabela Banzon, Michael Coroza, Vim Nadera, and Olive Nieto as readers; and Noel Cabangon, Eman Jamisolamin, Mika Lastrilla, Raul Navarro, and Hannah Osorio as musicians. There will also be presentations and performances by Dr. Verne De la Pena, the UP Concert Chorus, and Katubo, as well as the National Artists themselves. UP President Angelo Jimenez will give the opening remarks for the evening. Tanghal Tertulia will be available for online viewing at the TVUP links on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@TVUPph and Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/TVUP.ph/.

Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra to perform in Manila

THE world-renowned Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will be coming to Manila to perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Feb. 27 and 28. The two-night concert, Himig ng Pag-asa, will also feature Broadway legend Lea Salonga and YouTube sensation Ysabelle Cuevas as guest artists. The 360-member Mormon Tabernacle Choir and its 60-member orchestra, all volunteers, have previously performed at world fairs, expositions, and the inaugurations of seven US presidents. It is their first trip to Manila. Though registration for free tickets for both concerts already finished in January, the concert on Feb. 28 will be livestreamed on the choir’s YouTube channel.

YGIG’s Darlene releases solo debut track

DARLENE, previously from SBTown’s first girl group YGIG, is making a comeback as a solo artist with her debut single “Daydream.” The 19-year-old singer first made a splash on a popular singing competition show almost a decade ago. Since she left YGIG in 2022 due to health reasons, she has been waiting for her time to shine once again. Her new track is under the supervision of SBTown CEO Geong Seong Han, SBTalent Camp’s South Korean trainer Adelaide Hong, and Universal Records co-manager Kathleen Dy-Go. Darlene says, she is “honored to work with Korean producers for this bubbly song, which is a reflection of the whirlwind of emotions one goes through when love begins to blossom.” The song was recorded in South Korea, and mixes hip-hop, trap, and pop genres. “Daydream” is now out on all digital streaming platforms.

Nicole Laurel Asensio single launches with concerts

“WHAT is it all about?,” a stripped-down single from multi-awarded musician Nicole Laurel Asensio, has been released under Warner Music Philippines, with a launch party set for Feb. 29. The song was written one sunset a year ago in Paco Park, where she and producer Gabe Dandan were jamming on an acoustic guitar with the sounds of water fountains and birds in the background. It was later professionally recorded in Southbay Studios with Jacques Dufourt on drums and percussion, Bergan Nunez on bass, and Mr. Dandan on nylon guitar. After that, it was mastered by Alex Gordon from Abbey Road Studios, UK. Ms. Asensio’s two one-hour performances at the launch party will cost P400 each and take place at 78-45-33 Salcedo at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. For reservations, call 0917-597-6661.

PREP releases single featuring Phum Viphurit

LONDON-based four-piece band PREP have released their new single, “Getaway,” via Bright Antenna Records, featuring Phum Viphurit from Thailand. The track is about the conflicting feelings of needing a break from a situation, but not wanting to leave it behind forever. “We’d been in touch with Phum and one afternoon he found us this studio where we could all go and hang out together. It was this beautiful hidden spot, a real retreat from the world, surrounded by greenery, with kids playing under the trees outside. And the song came together with him pretty much there and then,” PREP said in a statement. The track mixes both artists’ roots in contemporary R&B, electronica, and late ’70s and early ’80s yacht rock. “Getaway” is streaming on all online platforms.