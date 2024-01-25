HISTORIC French cognac brand Hennessy (its initial “H” forms part of the LVMH name, which should give you an idea of the brand’s image), is participating in the Lunar New Year celebrations, a predominantly Asian holiday.

On Jan. 18, Hennessy opened its Year of the Dragon Experiential Pop-Up in Greenbelt 5 in Makati to private guests. It was opened to the public the next day and will continue to operate until Feb. 11, the day after Lunar New Year on Feb. 10.

The pop-up stocks limited edition bottles by artist Yang Yongliang, available in V.S.O.P, X.O., and Paradis variants. There are also gift-wrapping and engraving stations for the bottles, and activities like calligraphy workshops, fortune telling, and fan and lantern painting throughout the month.

Hennessy cocktails with Chinese zodiac themes (Dragon, Snake, and Rooster) will also be available, but one must register to enter the booths through ph.hennessy.com.

“I think this place right here is a perfect example of how Hennessy can differentiate itself,” said Maxime Touzeau, Hennessy’s Global Education and Training Manager in a group interview. “[W]e form meaningful partnerships with artists or associations, and that is a good way for us to differentiate ourselves and for people to come and discover the brand and new facets [about the brand].

She pointed to the collaboration with Yang Yongliang, noting that he works in both traditional Chinese art and digital art.

“And again, the blend of new or modern art and ancient art is a great echo to Maison Hennessy because we work in the exact same way, preserving and maintaining the old-time tradition while always looking forward to tomorrow and new techniques,” she explained.

The Hennessy Pop-up is at Greenbelt 5, Ayala Center, Makati. One must register to enter through ph.hennessy.com. — Joseph L. Garcia