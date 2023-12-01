Stuff to Do (12/01/23)

1 of 6

OPM icons at the YuleStars Christmas concert series

THOSE seeking original Pilipino music (OPM) hits and heartwarming Christmas melodies can support a worthy cause as well by watching the YuleStars Christmas Concert Series at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. On Dec. 1, Jose Mari Chan, Christian Bautista, and Roselle Nava will belt out beloved Christmas tunes. Finally, on Dec. 2, Ogie Alcasid and Nina will perform along with special guest Ice Seguerra as well. Proceeds are for the benefit of the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc.’s charity programs. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

PH Suzuki Youth Orchestra holds holiday concert

CHRISTMAS carols are the focus on the concert Joy to the World, featuring the Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra. It will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila on Dec. 2, 3 p.m. Admission is free, located at the Mariano K. Tan Centre, 30th St., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Free piano concert focuses on the classics

ON DEC. 2 at 6 p.m., the internationally renowned concert pianist Jordan Shangkuan Ong will be performing at the Manila Piano in Makati. He will be performing with pianist Dr. Oliver Salonga, and Chinese orchestra conductor Danny Chin. The event will be hosted by Chinatown TV. The evening’s repertoire will include Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Chopin’s Scherzo, and Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No. 2., as well as popular Chinese and Filipino folk songs. Manila Piano is at the 4/f of the Ronac Lifestyle Center, Paseo Magallanes, Makati. Tickets are free on a first come first serve basis. For ticket reservations call Melanie Ong at 0968-270-3228 or Christine de los Santos at 0917-981-7766.

Filipino Christmas ballet at Metropolitan Theater

HAVING first premiered at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in 2022, the first full-length, all-Filipino Christmas ballet, Puso ng Pasko, presented by Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP), will again have performances on Dec. 1 and 2, this time at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila. The production is a collaboration between National Artists Alice Reyes and Ryan Cayabyab, featuring timeless Filipino Christmas carols and choreography. Directed and choreographed by ARDP artistic director Ronelson Yadao, the ballet tells the story of Lolo Val, now living abroad in New Jersey, as he tells his young granddaughter Angelita about the magical Christmases of his youth with his barkada in Tres Reyes.

Open Air Cinema presents Frozen 2

CINEMA ONE embraces the spirit of Christmas with Open Air Cinema One: A Magical Movie Night, which features the Disney blockbuster film Frozen 2 on Dec. 2 at Capitol Commons Park, Pasig City. In partnership with Ortigas Land, Capitol Commons, and Estancia, the outdoor screening event aims to bring together family and friends for a fun day filled with music and movie festivities. Moviegoers can also enjoy musical performances from Allen&Elle, Armi Millare, and Dani Zam. The event will be hosted by Star Magic artist Ai dela Cruz. The outdoor movie screening event will also feature A-Paws fashion show for dogs and cats, food stalls, various booths activities, and on-stage games. Admission is free and to enter the event, download the Ortigas Mall app or be an Ortigas Community Card member.

Ayala Museum holds parol workshop

AYALA MUSEUM will hold a workshop on fluid art parol on Dec. 2 from 1-3 p.m. (for children ages five to 12) and 4-6 p.m. (teens and adults). The Let It Flow workshop includes basic art materials for participants, access to the museum’s new educational studios, and one museum admission. For details visit the Ayala Museum’s Facebook page.

Salcedo Auctions holds yearend sale

SALCEDO Auctions’ yearend sale, “Under the Tree: The Wish List” live and online auction, starts at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2. It will include several pieces of important Philippine art, a selection of antique furniture, and a suite of jewelry and timepieces, among other collectibles. In-person preview runs until Dec. 1 at NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Avenue, Makati before the auction begins the next day. For inquiries, e-mail info@salcedoauctions.com.

Christmas Concert at The Pen features the MSO

FROM favorite carols to music from movie musicals, The Peninsula Manila’s annual Christmas concert shines a spotlight on the talents of the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO), Lara Maigue, Arman Ferrer, and the Ateneo Chamber Singers under the baton of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. The concert will be on Dec. 3, 5 p.m., at the hotel’s famed Lobby. Musical theater performers and Aliw awardees Lara Maigue and Arman Ferrer are the featured solo guest artists this year. Under the direction of Floy Quintos and musical director and conductor Mr. Cayabyab, this year’s annual festive season concert promises to ring in the Christmas spirit with favorite carols and orchestral pieces from musical theater and the classics. Joining Ms. Maigue, Mr. Ferrer, the MSO, and Mr. Cayabyab are the Ateneo de Manila University’s Ateneo Chamber Singers and the Kalilayan Folk Dance Group. The first part of this year’s concert includes music from E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, My Fair Lady, West Side Story, and Camelot, as well as a Michel Legrand medley, and traditional Christmas carols. There is a P60,000 consumable fee for a table of 10 (with a set festive merienda) or P24,000 for a table of four (with a set festive merienda menu) at The Lobby. Tables of four are available at The Upper Lobby for P14,000. For inquiries on the Christmas Concert at The Pen 2023, call 8887-2888, extension 7410 (Festive Desk), e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com, or visit the website peninsula.com.

Carpenters Reborn at the Newport Theater

IT WILL be yesterday once more for fans of the brother-sister duo The Carpenters as the tribute show with Chloe Foston as Karen Carpenter will be coming to Manila. Recreating The Carpenters’ frontwoman and drummer is possible with Ms. Foston’s velvety tones. She has been touring across the world along with the six-piece tribute band Solitaire. The show comes on Dec. 3 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Tickets, ranging from P1,200 to P6,800, are now available via TicketWorld.

Alviera holds 1st Northern Floats Fest in Pampanga

THERE will be an extra dose of color and light in Porac, Pampanga this holiday season as Ayala Land and Leonio Land launch the first-ever Alviera Northern Floats Festival. Ongoing until Dec. 17, the festival highlights larger-than-life floats which introduce Alviera’s Christmas characters: Alvie, Sandy, Christoff, Sparkles, Fin, and the Jingle Belles. There are carnival-themed activities like game booths, zorbs, a kite display, as well as live music and food stalls. Festival goers can also enjoy special access to the SandBox adventure destination, bike trails, and the exclusive Alviera Country Club. For P125, guests can access the Alviera Northern Floats Festival and enjoy one Sandbox ride. For P375, guests can enter with a P150 food and drinks voucher, a P100 voucher for activities, and one SandBox ride. Meanwhile, for P525, guests get all that plus access to the Giant Swing, Free Fall, and Roller Coaster Zipline. The “ultimate” festival experience costs P725, inclusive of a one-day Alviera Country Club guest pass with complimentary food and drinks. Tickets are available via Tickelo. Visit the official Alviera Facebook page for more information.

ABS-CBN’s Tabing Ilog now on stage

TWO DECADES since its last episode, ABS-CBN’s Tabing Ilog is being reimagined and reinvigorated for new Gen-Z twists and trends on stage until Dec. 17. The play is an invitation for the young (and young at heart) to come together and celebrate the modern world through the power of music and storytelling. It brings together the talents of ABS-CBN, Star Magic, and the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA). At the helm of the production is director Phil Noble, lyricist-composer-arranger-musical director Vincent A. Dejesus, playwright Eljay Castro Deldoc, and choreographer Stephen Viñas. Tickets are now on sale via TicketWorld.

Nuvali sparkles with its annual Fountain of Lights

THE NUVALI Fountain of Lights, an immersive experience on the grounds of Nuvali in Laguna, is now ongoing until January. A leveled-up water show, Seaside Serenade: Muses and Creatures benefits the Priceless Planet Coalition. Around the lakeside are a host of activities, from the newly installed LED Swing by Avida to Coffee Bean’s stand-alone store. The Nuvali Fountain of Lights runs Fridays to Sundays from 6-9 p.m. until Jan. 14.