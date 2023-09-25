PHILIPPINE Blockchain Week (think cryptocurrency and Web3) isn’t exactly where you’d expect to see a Michael Cinco fashion show, but that’s exactly what happened on Blockchain Week’s opening on Sept. 18.

The designer opened the event with a grand fashion show called the Metaverse Fashion Gala. It started with an intimation of tech, showing screens descending from the Marriott Grand Ballroom’s ceiling, while a veil separated the backstage and the runway, on which images were projected.

The Filipino-born designer made a name for himself dressing top celebrities like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas, James McAvoy, Jason Derulo, Steve Aoki, Carrie Underwood, Sofia Vergara, Mila Kunis, Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Ellie Goulding (plus plus). Gowns that he designed for Jennifer Lopez and a host of Bollywood superstars, as well as fellow Filipino Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, were on display at the ballroom.

Mr. Cinco opened the show with a rather expected number of futuristic outfits in black, embellished with mirrors and such; ending with a magnificent black gown with a bubble hemline and a spangled veil.

The second act was a bit more breathtaking, with a collection of white outfits. Of note was a silver sheath beneath a billowing white trailing cape with powerful shoulders, which a model wore and flounced down the runway, taking her time for the audience to savor the spectacle. There were, of course, dresses suggestive of weddings, with several gowns looking as if they were strewn with pearls. A magnificent silver dress moved on the runway and glowed like TV static (itself a suggestion of space and infinity for TV static shows off radiation left over from the Big Bang).

The final act showed outfits in black again, much more tailored than the first set, and the closing dress was a real showstopper. A model was accompanied and helped down the catwalk by two male models, as she was wearing the weight of thousands of crystals on her gown, in different colors, all flashing at the same time. On the dark runway, it scintillated like a galaxy, and as the lights turned on, one saw the vision of the crystal-studded gown, at that point reflecting whatever you want it to.

In a statement, Mr. Cinco said, “Fashion has always been about redefining barriers, and right now, there’s no bigger barrier than taking what’s physical into the digital.”

The gowns had been made available for purchase in a pre-sale, and the collectors took home digital collectibles as well.

In another statement, Dr. Sayed Ali, co-founder and managing director of Michael Cinco Couture, announced the launch of the designer’s first couture ready-to-wear collection, along with a perfume and jewelry line.

“It’s not normal ready-to-wear,” said Mr. Ali. “It’s couture ready-to-wear, with a touch of Michael Cinco Couture, but the price is very affordable.” — Joseph L. Garcia