Comedian Bill Maher postpones Real Time show return as writer talks resume

LOS ANGELES — Negotiators for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Hollywood’s major studios will resume contract talks on Wednesday to try and end a work stoppage that has disrupted production for more than four months.

The WGA, in a note to members on Monday, encouraged its writers to continue picketing outside studio offices until an agreement is reached.

“You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating, but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible,” the union said.

The WGA called a work stoppage in May when it could not reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Netflix, Walt Disney Co. and other major media companies.

Writers are seeking higher compensation and protections around use of artificial intelligence.

BILL MAHER POSTPONES REAL TIME

American comedian Bill Maher said on Monday he was postponing the return to his HBO political show Real Time, becoming the second talk show host to reverse plans after an outcry from striking Hollywood writers and actors.

Drew Barrymore said on Sunday she had backed off plans to bring back her daytime talk show while strikes in Hollywood continue and apologized “to anyone I have hurt.”

Mr. Maher said he will delay the return to the show “for now,” he wrote on X, formerly know as Twitter, now that the WGA and the studios have decided to return to the negotiating table.

“My decision to return to work was made when it seemed nothing was happening and there was no end in sight to this strike,” said Mr. Maher, who is a WGA member. Mr. Maher said he hoped “they can finally get this done.”

The WGA said it was “difficult to imagine” how Mr. Maher could host the show and still comply with strike rules. The union said members would picket the filming of the show.

The proposed return of The Drew Barrymore Show to CBS drew picketers from the striking writers’ and actors’ unions as taping resumed last week.

Following Ms. Barrymore, other popular talk shows, including The Talk and The Jennifer Hudson Show will not be returning during the WGA strike and the Screen Actors Guild strike.

The Talk is pausing its season premiere scheduled for Sept. 18.

“We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date,” a statement from CBS said.

Warner Bros. Discovery also confirmed The Jennifer Hudson Show has pushed back the planned premiere date. — Reuters