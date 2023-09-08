Entertainment News (09/08/23)

1 of 6

Pinoy comedy films to be screened for free

THE FILM Development Council of the Philippines’ (FDCP) is now screening 17 iconic Pinoy comedy films in Cinematheque Centers in Manila, Iloilo, Davao, Negros, and Nabunturan. Titled “Sine Halakhak,” it aims to bring laughter to Filipino audiences from Sept. 6 to 28. The titles include Ang Babae sa Septic Tank by Marlon Rivera, Ang Mga Kidnapper ni Ronnie Lazaro by Sigfreid Barros Sanchez, Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap by Marius Talampas, Booba by Joyce Bernal, Daddy O, Baby O! by Eric Quizon, Die Beautiful by Jun Robles Lana, Here Comes the Bride by Chris Martinez, Kimmy Dora: Kambal sa Kiyeme by Joyce Bernal, Ma’am, May We Go Out? by Mike Relon Makiling, and Praybeyt Benjamin by Wenn Deramas, among others. According to the FDCP, these films, ranging from Filipino classics to indie comedies and blockbusters from the 2000s, have “elevated Philippine comedy beyond its entertainment value by combining aspects of social and political commentary to their stories.” For more news and updates, stay tuned to FDCP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Performances, bazaars, workshops at Shang in Sept.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA will hold numerous events this month, kicking things off with Korean specialty grocer No Brand’ No Brand Grand Sale which is currently ongoing until Sept. 8 at the Grand Atrium Level 2. Singer-songwriter-actor Janno Gibbs will perform at the Grand Atrium for a nostalgic Grandparents Day celebration on Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. A Pouring Art Workshop by All About Art PH will be held at the East Atrium on Sept. 9 and 10, 1 p.m., where participants can paint their own ceramic figures and purchase pouring art kits. Catch the Sarap Pilipinas community from Sept. 14 to 17 at the Grand Atrium as it collaborates with the Department of Tourism to highlight the best in Filipino gastronomy. Award-winning creations of the Philippine Hot Sauce Club are among the featured flavors. The Urban Pod Bazaar will be held from Sept. 14 to 17 at the East Atrium, with one-of-a-kind food finds and gifting items for early Christmas shoppers. The European Higher Education Fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at the Grand Atrium and East Atrium. The fair will showcase graduate programs offered by top universities in France, Germany, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and other European countries. Register at ehefphilippines.com.

Tugtugan Sitenta 2 concert celebrates OPM legends

AS A TRIBUTE to the golden age of original Pilipino music (OPM), the concert Back for More! Tugtugan Sitenta 2 will feature legendary musicians from the 1970s performing their biggest hits on Sept. 15. The show is headlined by stars like Leah Navarro, Marco Sison, Mike Hanopol, Sampaguita, Joey Abando of Boyfriends, Male Rigor and Monet Gaskell of VST & Co., Mon Espia of Labuyo, Pete Gatela, Carlos Parsons and Yujin Baydal of Hagibis, and Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto of WADAB. Presented by the Zonta Club of Makati-Ayala and the Rotary Club of Makati San Lorenzo, the concert will be held on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Newport World Resorts. Tickets, ranging in price from P1,990 to P6,880, are available at all Ticketworld outlets and online at www.ticketworld.com.ph.

FDCP screens films for P50

SINE Singkwenta, a lineup of award-winning films from the Philippines, South Korea, and Japan, will be screened from Sept. 11 to 17, by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). In line with the celebration of the 3rd Philippine Film Industry Month this September, Sine Singkwenta is the FDCP’s initiative to encourage Filipino viewers to go back to cinemas and enjoy the communal experience of watching a film on the silver screen, for a very affordable price of P50. For its initial offering, it’s bringing the titles Honor Thy Father, John Denver Trending, On The Job, Respeto, Train to Busan, and Your Name to SM Southmall, TriNoma, and Robinsons Galleria.

Air Supply set for three-night concert in December

FOLLOWING their two-night sold-out show in the same venue last year, Australian soft rock duo Air Supply is scheduled to perform live in Manila on Dec. 11, 12, and 13 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Romantic rockers Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock are known for their classic songs like “All Out of Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing At All,” “The One that You Love,” and “Even the Nights are Better.” They will perform these hits from the 1980s and more. Tickets to the Lost in Love Experience concert, ranging in price from P2,500 (bronze) to P11,000 (platinum), are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets.

Korean Film Fest features Korean landscapes

THE 2023 KOREAN Film Festival (KFF), “Ka-ja! Korean Through Films,” will run from Sep. 22 to 26 at Cinematheque Centre Davao and various SM Malls nationwide. Serving as the grand finale of the Korea Tourism Promotion month hosted by the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC), this year’s KFF supports the “Visit Korea 2023-2024” tourism campaign led by the Korean government, and thus the seven films scheduled to be shown feature the country’s picturesque landscapes. To be shown are the musical Life is Beautiful, the black and white film The Book of Fish, an independent film Bori, along with Director’s Intention, Everglow, Gyeongju, and Jukdo Surfing Diary. Each of these feature locations across Korea, such as Gangneung, Busan, Jeju, Gyeongju, Yangyang, Paju, and Sinan. Admission to KFF is free-of-charge, on a first-come, first-served basis. Prior to the festival’s kickoff, the KCC will hold the “Meet the Mentor” series, alongside K-movie producers in partnership with De La Salle – College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). The series will feature the people behind the 2022 box-office sensation Life is Beautiful: The Lamp CEO, Park Eunkyung, and film production director Lee Yeonhwa. The event is open to all, and registration is required through https://bit.ly/RSVPMeetTheMentorKMovie until Sept. 15, 12 p.m. This annual event is presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the KCC, in collaboration with the Korean Film Council, the Film Development Council of the Philippines, SM Cinema, and the Korea Tourism Organization Manila Office.