VENICE — One of Italy’s most famous actors, Pierfrancesco Favino, on Wednesday said Italian actors should be given a chance to play Italian roles in big international movies.

He didn’t mention any names but his plea came just a day before Ferrari was due to debut at the Venice Film Festival, with US actor Adam Driver playing Italian carmaker Enzo Ferrari and Spain’s Penelope Cruz playing his wife.

Two years ago, Mr. Driver played another well-known Italian, Maurizio Gucci, in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Other Italian roles were taken by Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

“I wish Italian actors … were more present in international movies where Italian characters are written,” said Mr. Favino, who was promoting his new Italian-language film Comandante, which opens the Venice Festival on Wednesday.

“I don’t have anything against huge American stars … (but) there are talented actors in our country. They are just waiting to be given the right roles,” he said, speaking in perfect English. — Reuters