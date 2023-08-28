Get a moisturizing pop of color with these tinted lip balm recommendations

1 of 4

Perfect for low-maintenance beauty lovers

By Zsarlene B. Chua

IF YOU ask me which color cosmetics are non-negotiables in my routine it’s these three things — tinted sunscreen, loose powder, and a tinted lip balm. A few years ago, I’d list a few more items including mascara, blush, and eyeliner. But after staying indoors for so long, I’ve come to love a super minimal routine that focuses more on having good skin and multi-purpose products — simply because I just can’t be bothered to do a full face every day.

That’s why I love tinted lip balms: they protect my always dry and chapped lips and give me that pop of color that makes me feel a little bit more put together even if my meetings are mostly over Zoom.

If you’re someone who also deals with chapped lips, someone who doesn’t really enjoy matte formulations, or someone who just wants something lighter and minimalist, here are a few tinted lip balm recommendations you can try adding to your skincare routine:

(Note: I previously wrote about my favorite non-tinted lip balms so if you prefer that, please read my product recommendations here: https://www.bworldonline.com/arts-and-leisure/2023/05/08/521252/take-care-of-your-lips-with-these-four-lip-balm-recommendations/)

HUMAN NATURE TINTED LIP BALM (P119.75/4 GM)

Recently, I’ve found myself using a ton of Human Nature products — from their lotions, shampoo bars, shampoos, facial toners and cleansers, and especially their lip balms — as I’ve come to appreciate the natural formulation in their products and the company’s sustainability and pro-Filipino efforts.

Their lip balms have always been among my favorite products from the brand and I always have a tube or two of Human Nature Tinted Lip Balm in my bag. These lip balms contain cocoa butter, beeswax, and plant oils that help keep your lips moisturized throughout the day and, unlike their lip butters, these lip balms are not prone to melting even during hot humid days.

The tinted lip balms come in seven shades: Rosewood (blue-red), Guava Jelly (purple), Pink Orchid (pink), Tulip Bloom (mauve), Island Kiss (coral), Poppy Punch (brick red), and Flame Tree (true red). I’ve tried Pink Orchid and Flame Tree and loved both mostly because the pigmentation is great and the texture is waxier which helps it stay on the lips and not move around.

Of all the products I’m reviewing, this is the one that stays on the longest.

EVER BILENA PLUS SERUM TINTED LIP BALM (P245/3.2 GM)

One of the newest products from Ever Bilena’s skin-caring cosmetics line (EB Plus) is the Serum Tinted Lip Balm. The product is said to be formulated with Vitamin E, Shea Butter, and Hyaluronic Acid to “soothe and hydrate your lips while giving a pop of color.”

It comes in four shades: Latte (light terracotta), Bloom (a mauve-y red), Toast of New York (mauve), and Naked (nude pink).

Of all the shades, I have been using Toast of New York a ton as it’s my perfect “My Lips But Better Shade” and it really brightens up my face. Latte is for when I just want very minimal color as it barely shows up on my skin tone (I’m fair with warm undertones). My mother, on the other hand, fell in love with Bloom and has been using it constantly.

Unlike the Human Nature Tinted Lip Balm, these EB Plus Tinted Lip Balms are more lightweight but with a similar color pay-off. So, if you prefer products that feel like you are almost wearing nothing when applied, I’d go for the EB Plus Serum Tinted Lip Balms.

Plus, the packaging is very elegant and perfect for those with clean beauty aesthetics. It comes in a hefty plastic octagonal-shaped tube that feels and looks premium despite having that budget-friendly price tag.

BURT’S BEES TINTED LIP BALM (P545/4.25 GM)

Here’s an old classic for everyone who wants a tried-and-true product from a tried-and-true brand — Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm. It comes in eight shades though the only shades I’ve ever seen at my local drugstore are Hibiscus (Light Pink) and Daisy (a darker pink, almost mauve shade).

Unlike the two previous recommendations, the Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balms offer the least pigment pay-off, though in my experience, it moisturizes the longest.

It’s not as lightweight as the EB Plus Serum Tinted Lip Balms but it’s not as waxy as the Human Nature ones — it sits at that Goldilocks texture spot. It does, however, smell like beeswax, which I’m not a fan of as it smells like I’m rubbing a candle on my lips.

OMI MENTURM KUCHIBENI IRANAI LIP BALM (P145/3.5 GM)

Finally, to wrap up my list of favorite tinted lip balms is Omi Menturm Kuchibeni Iranai Lip Balm. It’s certainly a mouthful and I’ve gotten my hands on this from either Daiso or a care package from our relatives in Japan. Honestly, I forgot how I got this product but it’s pretty good nonetheless.

(I’ve seen it being sold on Lazada and Shopee and for those who want to try it, please make sure you’re buying from a legitimate seller to ensure product quality.)

The Omi Menturm Lip Balm is good because, 1.) it has SPF 12 and while that’s not enough to protect your lips from the sun, it’s better than nothing; and, 2.) unlike other tinted lip balms, this one stains your lips long after the balm is done.

I’ve used the Sakura Pink shade that gives you a light pink stain — and it does stain. I’ve been in situations where the color stayed for a day and a half and a vigorous lip exfoliation was the only thing that removed it.

Also, unlike the other lip balms, it doesn’t really do a lot as a lip balm — it dries up really quickly, which doesn’t really work for someone like me who has chapped lips. But I fell in love with the tint it leaves behind so I kept using it. So, I recommend this product for someone who doesn’t have dry lips and wants something lightweight lip stain that offers a little moisturization.

And that’s it, those are my tinted lip balm recommendations — I’ve tried not only to review and recommend products I love, but also to provide a number of choices for people who may want different textures, pigment pay-offs, etc.

Tell me your own tinted lip balm recommendations and any other skincare or cosmetic faves because I’m always looking for new products to try.

Zsarlene Chua is a former BusinessWorld reporter who is now a fledgling PR girl. She’s all about skincare, makeup, and video games. None of the products recommended are the writer’s clients. These are all independently reviewed and acquired products. Contact the author at zsarlene.chua@gmail.com.